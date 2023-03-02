CRMNEXT expands to BUSINESSNEXT

New umbrella brand, BUSINESSNEXT, includes a suite of deep tech composable enterprise solutions comprising CRMNEXT, DATANEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, and 12 new pre-assembled products

New logo symbolizes its brand statement and go-to-market strategy - #UpForTomorrow

HANOI, Vietnam and JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India-headquartered CRMNEXT, one of the world’s leading transformative CRM platform providers in the financial domain forayed into southeast Asia under its umbrella brand BUSINESSNEXT, with the brand statement ‘UpForTomorrow’. The renewed branding represents the brand’s vision of ushering in the radical future of autonomous banking via its universe of a composable suite of deep tech hyper SaaS platforms - CRMNEXT, DATANEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, and 12+ pre-assembled products. It also reflects BUSINESSNEXT’s capability of enabling businesses to undertake this transformative journey towards delivering true autonomous banking with total experience including employees, customers, partners, and channels; powered by full-stack big data & AI capabilities.

With BUSINESSNEXT, businesses can ReAssemble, ReArrange & ReOrient their tech components via shape-shifting architecture® ‘Fybre’. This will provide businesses with hyper scalability, cloud-native, no-code configurations, and complete observability. The new composable universe helps overcome the innate challenge of technology complexity, brittle customizations, and ineffective speed of change to drive a transformational journey towards complete autonomous banking helping them stay #UpForTomorrow. The brand also unveiled its new logo and its mission statement for 2030 - ‘To power the World’s transition to intuitive, digital, and joyful financial experiences’.

The launch of BUSINESSNEXT is a natural response to the need for continuous innovation, both, for a business and its customers, to enable them to be #UpForTomorrow. This will cater to the ever-evolving need of running the business and changing the business simultaneously. Nishant Singh, Founder & CEO, BUSINESSNEXT said, “BUSINESSNEXT reflects our bold vision of autonomous banking drawing an analogy from self-driving cars, to deliver the driverless moment of banking where availing financial products and services will become autonomous. The new brand resonates this belief, with its suite of platforms and deep-tech products that orchestrate dynamism and resilience in businesses enabling them to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences irrespective of market unpredictability.”

Started as CRMNEXT, an India-born MNC with proven expertise in driving digital transformation at large banks and insurance businesses in customer engagement, modernizing sales, and servicing, it led India’s visibility on the global platform as a deep-tech IT product center capable of heralding digital disruption. Today, as BUSINESSNEXT, it powers 1 million+ user across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. It has helped leading banks to open over 200 million digital accounts, issue 100 million cards and approve over $25billion loans over the last two years.

About BUSINESSNEXT:

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT suite comprises CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT which are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It also comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC.

