Poly Network Improves Interoperability by Expanding Support for zkSync Asset Bridging

Singapore, Singapore, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Network, a leading blockchain interoperability solution, has announced its expanded support for zkSync Era, a Layer 2 scaling solution, which now includes asset bridging and message passing (IaaS) for zkSync Era. This integration will enable zkSync users to transfer their assets across different blockchains in a trustless and decentralized manner, further expanding the utility and value of the ecosystem.

Poly Network's cross-chain communication and asset management protocols are already being utilized by over 130 dApps and 35 blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Aptos, Optimism, Arbitrum, and more. As a systematic development framework for all developers, Poly Network Interoperation-as-a-Service (IaaS) offers infrastructure, smart contracts, applications, and more to help power the entire blockchain ecosystem.

The zkSync Era team has arrived at the Fair Onboarding Alpha stage, welcoming projects that have registered to launch on zkSync Era. This integration will benefit not only zkSync and Poly Network but also developers who will have greater access to a wider range of assets across different chains.

This integration will initially enable asset bridging between zkSync and BNB Chain, Polygon, and other popular blockchains. This will enable users to easily transfer their assets and messages across multiple chains in a secure and decentralized manner. In the future, Poly Network will continue to expand support for more blockchain networks, creating a more connected and seamless experience for Web3.0 users.

The zkSync Era team is committed to developing Layer 2 scaling solutions that can scale up decentralized applications while maintaining high levels of security and decentralization. The zkSync Era platform is designed to be user-friendly, fast, and efficient, and it aims to solve scalability issues for the blockchain industry.

Overall, this integration marks a significant milestone for the blockchain ecosystem, enabling users to seamlessly transfer assets across different chains in a trustless and decentralized manner. Poly Network and zkSync Era are leading the way in promoting blockchain interoperability and the development of Web3.0 infrastructure. Stay tuned for more updates from Poly Network and zkSync Era.

About Poly Network:

Poly Network is a global cross-chain protocol that aims to promote blockchain interoperability and the development of Web3.0 infrastructure. Its blockchain and cross-chain bridge technology have been uniquely designed to facilitate communication and enable transactions between heterogeneous chains, including mainstream public chains from the protocol layer. To date, Poly Network has integrated 35+ blockchains, such as Ethereum, Aptos, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Optimism, OKC, Neo, Zilliqa, and Metis. Since its launch, the protocol has enabled cross-chain asset transfers worth over USD 16 billion.

About zkSync Era:

zkSync Era is a Layer 2 scaling solution that aims to solve scalability issues for the blockchain industry. The project's team is committed to developing user-friendly, fast, and efficient solutions that can scale up decentralized applications while maintaining high levels of security and decentralization. The platform is built on top of the Ethereum network and uses zk-rollups technology to enable fast and cheap transactions.

With the Fair Onboarding Alpha stage now open, the zkSync Era team welcomes projects that have registered to launch on the platform. This integration with Poly Network marks a significant milestone for the project and will enable users to seamlessly transfer assets across different chains in a trustless and decentralized manner.