Adult Wipes Market is Estimated to Cross USD 3.25 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2023 to 2030; Growing Awareness about Hygiene coupled with Rising Demand for Convenience Products to Foster Market Growth

Westford, USA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America maintained complete dominance over the adult wipes market , a rapidly growing industry recently gaining significant popularity. One of the key drivers of this market is the increasing demand for convenience and hygiene products among adults. In addition, as people age, they often face mobility issues or medical conditions that make it difficult to maintain personal hygiene. Adult wipes provide a practical solution to these individuals, helping them to maintain their independence and dignity. In addition, adult wipes manufacturers are increasingly incorporating sustainable materials and packaging options into their products to cater to environmentally conscious consumers.

The consumer healthcare market is expected to witness significant growth, with a projected value of USD 486.12 billion by 2027, as reported by SkyQuest. This growth is attributed to the rising awareness and focus on personal health and hygiene and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. As a result, the adult wipes market is also expected to benefit from this trend. Adult wipes, primarily used for personal hygiene and incontinence care, are becoming increasingly popular among consumers who prioritize convenience and comfort.

Adult wipes are personal hygiene products that offer a convenient and practical solution for maintaining cleanliness and freshness. These wipes are designed for adults with mobility issues or medical conditions that make it difficult to maintain personal hygiene, such as incontinence or limited mobility. Adult wipes are available in various types, including flushable, antibacterial, and disinfectant wipes.

Prominent Players in Adult Wipes Market

Edge Well Personal Care (US)

Asian Pulp & Paper (Indonesia)

Hengan (China)

NICE-PAK Inc. (US)

Kruger Inc. (Canada)

Sofidel Group (Italy)

Orchid Paper Products Company (US)

CMPC Tissue SA (Chile)

Clorox Company (US)

Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)

AntibiBowater Inc. (Canada)

Disposable Adult Wipes Segment to Exhibit Strongest Growth owing to Rising Preference for Convenient and Easy-to-Use Personal Care Products

According to market research, disposable adult wipes held the largest share of the global adult wipes market in 2022. This trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. The demand for disposable adult wipes is expected to rise significantly in the coming years, driven by consumers' growing preference for biodegradable options. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on producing eco-friendly adult wipes that can decompose naturally, addressing growing concerns around environmental sustainability.

In 2022, North America emerged as the dominant player in the adult wipes market, contributing substantially to the overall revenue. The regional growth dynamics are driven by several factors, including evolving lifestyles, an upsurge in the number of working women, increasing trends of online retailing, and a rise in disposable income levels in the region. Furthermore, with more women entering the workforce, the need for on-the-go hygiene products has also increased, boosting the sales of adult wipes.

Pharmacies Segment to Generate Largest Revenue Share Thanks to Its Wide Range of Product Offerings Under One Roof

According to market research conducted in 2022, the Pharmacies segment dominated the adult wipes market in terms of market share. This segment is expected to continue its growth trajectory and increase its share count by 2030. The popularity of adult wipes in pharmacies can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, pharmacies are convenient and trusted locations for individuals to purchase personal care products, including adult wipes. Additionally, pharmacies often carry a wide range of adult wipe products that cater to different needs and preferences. This variety of options allows consumers to choose the product that best suits their requirements.

The Asia Pacific region has witnessed a surge in demand for adult wipes market in 2022 due to the high rate of urbanization and the growing popularity of these products in major countries. The market has benefited from the easy availability of adult wipes, and manufacturers are focusing on providing a diverse range of product offerings to meet the needs of consumers. The rise in demand for adult wipes can be attributed to changing lifestyles and increasing awareness about personal hygiene. In addition, the convenience offered by these wipes has made them a popular choice among consumers who lead busy lives.

The adult wipes market is highly competitive, and staying ahead of the curve needs a broader understanding of industry trends and emerging opportunities. SkyQuest's report provides readers with valuable recommendations for companies looking to grow their businesses, helping them make informed decisions that can drive success in this dynamic market. With the global supply chain facing unprecedented challenges in recent years, companies that can adapt to changing market conditions and navigate supply chain disruptions will likely emerge as winners in the long run.

Key Developments in Adult Wipes Market

DROID, a leading wet wipes converting machinery manufacturer, is expanding its global footprint. With a reputation for high-quality, reliable machinery, DROID is poised to become a trusted brand on the global stage. The wet wipes industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by convenience, hygiene, and increased demand for on-the-go products. As a result, the demand for advanced converting machinery to produce high-quality wet wipes efficiently and cost-effectively is a huge surge in demand.

Envoy Solutions, a prominent cleaning and sanitation industry player, recently announced an exciting announcement. The company has acquired two Arizona-based companies, Accurate Chemical, and GPMI Company. This acquisition marks an important milestone for Envoy Solutions and is expected to bolster its position in the industry. With this acquisition, Envoy Solutions can leverage Accurate Chemical's expertise and experience to expand its offerings to the hospitality and healthcare industries.

First Quality Enterprises, a leading manufacturer of tissue and paper towels, recently announced its acquisition of a pulp mill located in Dryden, Ontario. The acquisition aims to strengthen the company's supply chain as it serves three local manufacturing plants. By acquiring the pulp mill, First Quality Enterprises can ensure a consistent supply of raw materials for its tissue and paper towel production. The move is also expected to improve the company's operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance its competitiveness in the market.

