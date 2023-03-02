Correction: Incorrect reporting of intrinsic value

Lysaker, 01 March 2023

Today, we experienced problems with our IV calculations, and were not able to provide correct fund prices. The issue was resolved shortly after 11 a.m.

The reason for the error was a technical issue.

Please see an overview of incorrect intrinsic values below.

SymbolFund NameTimePrice DateReported IVCorrect IVDeviation
SKIGLOSKAGEN Global A09:0501.03.20231 939,21   1 980,24 -2,07 %
SKIGLOSKAGEN Global A09:3501.03.20231 937,17   1 978,16 -2,07 %
SKIGLOSKAGEN Global A10:0501.03.20231 940,95   1 982,02 -2,07 %
SKIGLOSKAGEN Global A10:3501.03.20231 940,33   1 981,38 -2,07 %
       
SymbolFund NameTimePrice DateReported IVCorrect IVDeviation
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A09:3501.03.2023130,81       134,07 -2,43 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A10:0501.03.2023130,74       134,00 -2,43 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A10:3501.03.2023130,82       134,08 -2,43 %
       
SymbolFund NameTimePrice DateReported IVCorrect IVDeviation
SKIKONSKAGEN Kon-Tiki A09:3501.03.2023658,06       692,72 -5,00 %
SKIKONSKAGEN Kon-Tiki A10:0501.03.2023658,32       693,00 -5,00 %
SKIKONSKAGEN Kon-Tiki A10:3501.03.2023658,52       693,21 -5,00 %
       
SymbolFund NameTimePrice DateReported IVCorrect IVDeviation
SKIVEKSKAGEN Vekst A09:0501.03.20232 697,01   2 726,18 -1,07 %
SKIVEKSKAGEN Vekst A09:3501.03.20232 698,16   2 727,35 -1,07 %
SKIVEKSKAGEN Vekst A10:0501.03.20232 699,51   2 728,71 -1,07 %
SKIVEKSKAGEN Vekst A10:3501.03.20232 698,66   2 727,85 -1,07 %


