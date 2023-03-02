Correction: Incorrect reporting of intrinsic value

Lysaker, 01 March 2023
Today, we experienced problems with our IV calculations, and were not able to provide correct fund prices. The issue was resolved shortly after 11 a.m.
The reason for the error was a technical issue.
Please see an overview of incorrect intrinsic values below.
|Symbol
|Fund Name
|Time
|Price Date
|Reported IV
|Correct IV
|Deviation
|SKIGLO
|SKAGEN Global A
|09:05
|01.03.2023
|1 939,21
|1 980,24
|-2,07 %
|SKIGLO
|SKAGEN Global A
|09:35
|01.03.2023
|1 937,17
|1 978,16
|-2,07 %
|SKIGLO
|SKAGEN Global A
|10:05
|01.03.2023
|1 940,95
|1 982,02
|-2,07 %
|SKIGLO
|SKAGEN Global A
|10:35
|01.03.2023
|1 940,33
|1 981,38
|-2,07 %
|Symbol
|Fund Name
|Time
|Price Date
|Reported IV
|Correct IV
|Deviation
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|09:35
|01.03.2023
|130,81
|134,07
|-2,43 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|10:05
|01.03.2023
|130,74
|134,00
|-2,43 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|10:35
|01.03.2023
|130,82
|134,08
|-2,43 %
|Symbol
|Fund Name
|Time
|Price Date
|Reported IV
|Correct IV
|Deviation
|SKIKON
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|09:35
|01.03.2023
|658,06
|692,72
|-5,00 %
|SKIKON
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|10:05
|01.03.2023
|658,32
|693,00
|-5,00 %
|SKIKON
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|10:35
|01.03.2023
|658,52
|693,21
|-5,00 %
|Symbol
|Fund Name
|Time
|Price Date
|Reported IV
|Correct IV
|Deviation
|SKIVEK
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|09:05
|01.03.2023
|2 697,01
|2 726,18
|-1,07 %
|SKIVEK
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|09:35
|01.03.2023
|2 698,16
|2 727,35
|-1,07 %
|SKIVEK
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|10:05
|01.03.2023
|2 699,51
|2 728,71
|-1,07 %
|SKIVEK
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|10:35
|01.03.2023
|2 698,66
|2 727,85
|-1,07 %
For spørgsmål kan SKAGEN kontaktes på 7010 4001 eller kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk
Venlig hilsen
SKAGEN AS
Søren Risager Rasmussen Amit Wagh