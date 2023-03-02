Global Smart In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Research Report 2023: How Players are Jockeying for Position in a Market that is Being Created from Scratch

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart in Vitro Diagnostics - Artificial Intelligence for IVD Markets by Application, by Technology and by User with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Topics Covered:
Recent Developments
- Vesale Bioscience to Develop AI Phage Therapy Diagnostic Platform
- Caris Life Sciences To Use AI and Machine Learning
- Numares Health To Develop AI for "Metabolite Constellations"
- Sepsis Testing Startup DeepUll to Use AI for Medical Decisions
- Viome Life Sciences Raises $67M in Series C Financing For AI Cancer Dx
- ADM Diagnostics Wins Grant for Brain Injury Test Development
- Paige to Develop New AI-based Pathology Test
- Aiforia Gains CE-IVD Mark for AI-Powered Histopathology
- Genetic Profiling May Identify Patients Who Do Not Need Radiation Therapy
- Thermo Fisher Introduces Homologous Score for Cancer Profiling
- Genomic Test IDs Cancer Cells Early
- Caris Life Sciences to Offer Molecular Profiling Services
- Geneseeq to Build Lab for Cancer Profiling in Brazil
- Genetron Health Adds New Assays to Pipeline
- Illumina Obtains CE-IVD Marking for TSO Comprehensive Assay
- Guardant Health Receives Medicare Coverage for Guardant360 TissueNextT Test
- Labcorp, CCORN Partner for Precision Oncology
- Dante Labs Acquires Cambridge Cancer Genomics
- Celemics, Strand Partner on Integrated Platform for NGS Analysis
- Myriad Genetics Recalibrates Breast Cancer Panel for All Ancestries
- Burning Rock Revenues Rise
- Caris Life Sciences to Expand Liquid Biopsy Testing
- OncoDiag Announces Multiplex Test for Bladder Cancer Recurrence
- Intermountain and Myriad Combine Test Offering
- Illumina, Geneseeq to Offer Cancer Testing Kits in China
- Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing
- Guardant Health Turns to Tumor Tissue Sequencing
- Tempus Inks Oncology Testing Collaboration With Bayer
- Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform
- Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test
- Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study
- Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech
- Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program
- Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx
- Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement
- Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M
- Invitae, ArcherDX Merge to Advance Precision Oncology Offerings
- MD Anderson Precision Oncology Decision Support to Use Philips' Informatics Solution
- NeoGenomics, Lilly Oncology Partner for Thyroid Cancer Testing Program
- Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced Cancer
- FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics
- ArcherDX, Premier Collaborate to Evaluate Genomic Sequencing Assay for Cancers
- Labs Reporting Cancer Risk Mutations from Tumor Testing
- Users Begin Integrating Genomics Data for Clinical Decision Support
- Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- Level of Care
- Companion Dx
- Immuno-oncology
- Liability
- The Aging Effect
Factors Limiting Growth
- State of knowledge
- Genetic Blizzard
- Protocol Resistance
- Regulation and coverage
Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends
- Traditional Automation and Centralization
- The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care
- Instruments Key to Market Share
- Bioinformatics Plays a Role
- PCR Takes Command
- Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
- NGS Impact on Pricing
- Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World
- Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
- Shifting Role of Diagnostics
Market Overview
Players in a Dynamic Market
- Academic Research Lab
- Diagnostic Test Developer
- Instrumentation Supplier
- Chemical/Reagent Supplier
- Pathology Supplier
- Independent Clinical Laboratory
- Public National/regional Laboratory
- Hospital Laboratory
- Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
- Audit Body
- Certification Body
Oncogenomics
- Carcinogenesis
- Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics
- Chromosomes
- Genes
- Epigenetics
- Cancer Genes
- Germline vs Somatic
- Gene Panels, Single Gene Assays and Multiplexing
- Genomic Profiling
- The Comprehensive Assay
- Changing Clinical Role
- The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity
Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis
- The Role of Risk Assessment
- Diagnosis
- Managing
- Monitoring
Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future
Structure of Industry Plays a Part
- Hospital Testing Share
- Economies of Scale
- Hospital vs. Central Lab
- Physician Office Lab's
- Physician's and POCT
Profiles of Key Players
- 10x Genomics, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- AccuraGen Inc.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aethlon Medical
- Agilent/Dako
- Anchor Dx
- ANGLE plc
- ARUP Laboratories
- AVIVA Systems Biology
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- BioIVT
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Bio-Techne
- Bioview
- Bolidics
- Boreal Genomics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Burning Rock
- Cardiff Oncology
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- Castle Biosciences, Inc.
- Celemics
- CellMax Life
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Charles River Laboratories
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diagnologix LLC
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Element Biosciences
- Enzo Biochem
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exact Sciences
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Holdings
- GenomOncology
- GILUPI Nanomedizin
- Guardant Health
- HansaBiomed
- HeiScreen
- Helomics
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- iCellate
- ICON PLC
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivogen
- Invivoscribe
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Lunglife AI Inc
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.
- MDx Health
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- miR Scientific
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- NGeneBio
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- Precision Medicine Group
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Qiagen
- Rarecells SAS
- RareCyte
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Screencell
- Sense Biodetection
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- Singular Genomics
- Singulomics
- SkylineDx
- Standard BioTools
- Stilla Technologies
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Todos Medical
- Ultima Genomics
- Variantyx
- Veracyte
- Volition
- Vortex Biosciences
- Vyant Bio
