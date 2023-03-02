Global Smart In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Research Report 2023: How Players are Jockeying for Position in a Market that is Being Created from Scratch

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart in Vitro Diagnostics - Artificial Intelligence for IVD Markets by Application, by Technology and by User with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will Smart Diagnostics replace the physician? Will the power of Artificial Intelligence provide better diagnostics? The market is moving out of a research mode into the clinic. The market is exploding as physicians use all the information they can get to battle disease. While Pharmaceutical Companies see the potential to make nearly any therapy viable. Find out how this new approach to diagnostics will change medical care forever.

Learn all about how players are jockeying for position in a market that is being created from scratch. And some players are pulling way out in front and expanding globally. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity where the right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing. And the science is developing at the same time creating new opportunities with regularity. And the cost of many diagnostics continues to fall.

Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Recent Developments

Vesale Bioscience to Develop AI Phage Therapy Diagnostic Platform

Caris Life Sciences To Use AI and Machine Learning

Numares Health To Develop AI for "Metabolite Constellations"

Sepsis Testing Startup DeepUll to Use AI for Medical Decisions

Viome Life Sciences Raises $67M in Series C Financing For AI Cancer Dx

ADM Diagnostics Wins Grant for Brain Injury Test Development

Paige to Develop New AI-based Pathology Test

Aiforia Gains CE-IVD Mark for AI-Powered Histopathology

Genetic Profiling May Identify Patients Who Do Not Need Radiation Therapy

Thermo Fisher Introduces Homologous Score for Cancer Profiling

Genomic Test IDs Cancer Cells Early

Caris Life Sciences to Offer Molecular Profiling Services

Geneseeq to Build Lab for Cancer Profiling in Brazil

Genetron Health Adds New Assays to Pipeline

Illumina Obtains CE-IVD Marking for TSO Comprehensive Assay

Guardant Health Receives Medicare Coverage for Guardant360 TissueNextT Test

Labcorp, CCORN Partner for Precision Oncology

Dante Labs Acquires Cambridge Cancer Genomics

Celemics, Strand Partner on Integrated Platform for NGS Analysis

Myriad Genetics Recalibrates Breast Cancer Panel for All Ancestries

Burning Rock Revenues Rise

Caris Life Sciences to Expand Liquid Biopsy Testing

OncoDiag Announces Multiplex Test for Bladder Cancer Recurrence

Intermountain and Myriad Combine Test Offering

Illumina, Geneseeq to Offer Cancer Testing Kits in China

Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing

Guardant Health Turns to Tumor Tissue Sequencing

Tempus Inks Oncology Testing Collaboration With Bayer

Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform

Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test

Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study

Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech

Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program

Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx

Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement

Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M

Invitae, ArcherDX Merge to Advance Precision Oncology Offerings

MD Anderson Precision Oncology Decision Support to Use Philips' Informatics Solution

NeoGenomics, Lilly Oncology Partner for Thyroid Cancer Testing Program

Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced Cancer

FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics

ArcherDX, Premier Collaborate to Evaluate Genomic Sequencing Assay for Cancers

Labs Reporting Cancer Risk Mutations from Tumor Testing

Users Begin Integrating Genomics Data for Clinical Decision Support

Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Level of Care

Companion Dx

Immuno-oncology

Liability

The Aging Effect

Factors Limiting Growth

State of knowledge

Genetic Blizzard

Protocol Resistance

Regulation and coverage

Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

Traditional Automation and Centralization

The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

Instruments Key to Market Share

Bioinformatics Plays a Role

PCR Takes Command

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

NGS Impact on Pricing

Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

Shifting Role of Diagnostics

Market Overview

Players in a Dynamic Market

Academic Research Lab

Diagnostic Test Developer

Instrumentation Supplier

Chemical/Reagent Supplier

Pathology Supplier

Independent Clinical Laboratory

Public National/regional Laboratory

Hospital Laboratory

Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

Audit Body

Certification Body

Oncogenomics

Carcinogenesis

Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

Chromosomes

Genes

Epigenetics

Cancer Genes

Germline vs Somatic

Gene Panels, Single Gene Assays and Multiplexing

Genomic Profiling

The Comprehensive Assay

Changing Clinical Role

The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity

Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis

The Role of Risk Assessment

Diagnosis

Managing

Monitoring

Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future

Structure of Industry Plays a Part

Hospital Testing Share

Economies of Scale

Hospital vs. Central Lab

Physician Office Lab's

Physician's and POCT

