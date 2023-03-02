Summa Equity invests in Logpoint to create European cybersecurity powerhouse

English German Danish Swedish

STOCKHOLM, Sweden and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summa Equity (“Summa”, www.summaequity.com ) today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Logpoint ( www.Logpoint.com ), the creator of a reliable, innovative cybersecurity operations platform — empowering organisations worldwide to thrive in a world of evolving digital threats. The acquisition builds on Summa’s proven track record of incorporating the UN Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”) framework in shaping the value creation strategy to drive long-term value.

By investing in Logpoint, Summa will address a major global challenge as cybersecurity incidents are estimated to cost the global economy EUR 7.6tn annually in 2023, per Cybersecurity Ventures . The investment directly responds to UN SDG #9 by supporting a resilient infrastructure, and SDG #16 by supporting effective, accountable and transparent institutions and public access to information.

Founded in Denmark and present in 11 locations across Europe, the US, and Asia, Logpoint is the only major European provider of foundational SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and SAP security technologies converged into a complete platform. Logpoint secures digital transformation and helps organisations of all sizes combat cybersecurity threats, operate reliable IT infrastructures, and provide the essential digital engine for companies to comply with important regulations such as GDPR and NIS2.

The EUR 2.3bn Summa Equity Fund III focuses on thematic investments in Resource Efficiency, Changing Demographics, and Tech-Enabled Transformation. The fund is supported by close to 70 diverse institutional investors.

Summa Equity partner and CIO Christian Melby said:

“By taking a majority stake in Logpoint, we are investing in securing the global tech-enabled transformation, which is vital to reaching most of our sustainable development goals. It is an investment in European cybersecurity resilience, ensuring that the technology to secure digital infrastructures thrives in Europe. Logpoint will serve as the platform for building a European cybersecurity powerhouse, as an alternative to the dominating US vendors.”

Logpoint collects security information from the entire digital infrastructure. Information is analysed in real-time employing big data analytics, advanced machine learning, and automation technologies. The platform, available as a SaaS solution and On-Premise, provides situational overview, identifies cybersecurity threats, and provides cybersecurity teams with the tools to respond immediately.

Logpoint CEO Jesper Zerlang, said:

“We are at a historical tipping point where the digital transformation is key to our collective future and prosperity. This foundational transformation is threatened by increasingly aggressive adversaries, organised crime, and state-sponsored actors. The war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, and the Covid-pandemic have made us realise our vulnerabilities, and advanced cyber-technology is a core element in securing the transformation. In partnership with Summa, we will create the strongest European cybersecurity company with global reach, making this technology available to organisations of all sizes.”

Following the Summa investment, Yttrium (formerly Digital+ Partners) will remain a significant minority shareholder in Logpoint.

The Summa investment in Logpoint is subject to final regulatory approval, expected in Q2 2023.



About Logpoint

Logpoint is the creator of a reliable, innovative cybersecurity operations platform — empowering organisations worldwide to thrive in a world of evolving threats. By combining sophisticated technology and a profound understanding of customer challenges, Logpoint bolsters security teams’ capabilities while helping them combat current and future threats. Logpoint offers SIEM, UEBA, SOAR and SAP security technologies converged into a complete platform that efficiently detects threats, minimises false positives, autonomously prioritises risks, responds to incidents, and much more. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices around the world, Logpoint is a multinational, multicultural, and inclusive company. For more information, visit www.logpoint.com

About Summa Equity

Summa invests in companies that are solving global challenges and creating positive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) outcomes for society. Summa’s purpose is to co-create win-win for investors, portfolio companies, and society through aligning its vision and outcomes to the UN SDGs, ensuring a net-positive impact against ESG challenges, and the potential for long-term, sustainable outperformance. Investments are focused on industries and companies that have tailwinds from megatrends within three sustainability themes: Resource Efficiency, Changing Demographics, and Tech-Enabled Transformation. Across these themes, Summa’s portfolio companies are supporting a world in transition and showing that business can be part of the solution. Summa Equity has c. EUR 4bn assets under management. For more information: www.summaequity.com/

About Yttrium

Based in Frankfurt, Munich and London, Yttrium (formerly Digital+ Partners) is a leading technology growth equity investor focused on DACH and European technology companies with over $800 million assets under management. Yttrium aims to support ambitious entrepreneurs build global technology leaders, providing them with strategic advice and long-term financial support to help them define and execute their growth plans. Yttrium focuses exclusively on B2B technology companies and leverages a deep corporate network to help portfolio companies access new markets and build new partnerships. For more information visit: www.yttrium.com

