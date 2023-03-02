Global Welding Machinery Strategic Business Report 2023: Use of Collaborative Welding Systems and Adaptative Controls on the Rise

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Machinery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Welding Machinery estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Arc Welding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oxy-Fuel Welding segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Welding Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emerging Welding Technology Trends: Key Insights into 2022
- Diverse Challenges Encountered by Welding Companies & Relevant Answers
- Innovations Galore!
- SpeedCore System Emerges to Replace Reinforced Concrete Core System, PAUT Offers Advantages
- Select Latest Innovations
- Laser Welding: A Fast Emerging Trend
- Ample Room for Future Growth of Global Arc Welding Equipment Market
- Use of Collaborative Welding Systems and Adaptative Controls on the Rise
- Automated Welding Offers Significant Potential
- Robotic Welding Systems Offer Various Benefits
- Novarc Technologies' Collaborative Robot Powered by AI and Machine Vision Technologies to Improve Quality Consistency in Welding
- Deployment of Robotic Welding Systems based on Advanced Technologies to Become Easier in the Future
- John Deere in Association with Intel Develops a System with Machine Vison and Neural Network AI Algorithm for Improved Defect Detection
- Solid Wires Replacing Stick Electrodes
- Adhesives Reduce Need for Welding
- User Friendly Equipment: Order of the Day
- Rising Demand for Aluminum Welding Equipment
- Measures to Overcome Issues with Aluminum Welding
- Advances in TIG Welding Offer Growth Opportunities
- FCAW Gains Acceptance
- Hybrid Welding Technology to Drive Growth
- Plastics Welding Sidelines Metal Welding
- Maintenance & Repair Projects to Drive Demand
- Increased Emphasis on Improving Welding Process
- Favorable HSAW Pipes Market Signals Opportunities
- Steel Production & Consumption: Key Indicators of Welding Market Dynamics
- World Steel Consumption in Million Metric Tons: 2020-2027
- Hit by COVID-19 Outbreak, Steel Industry & Demand Speedily Returning to Normalcy: The Current Scenario
- Regional Recovery Scenario
- Healthy Prospects for Steel Industry in Developing Countries
- An Overview of End-Use Segments
- Construction Sector Remains Prominent Consumer
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
- Oil & Gas: Rise in Pipeline Projects Signals Growth Avenues for Welding Equipment
- Global Capital Spending (in $ Billion) on Planned & Announced Oil & Gas Projects by Segment (2018-2025)
- Pipeline Investments to Soar Post-Pandemic
- Number of Crude Oil Pipeline Worldwide by Project Status: 2020
- Number of Natural Gas Pipeline Worldwide by Project Status: 2020
- Changing Energy Mix Set to Influence Market Prospects
- Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
- Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and 2040
- Pipeline Operating Conditions Determine Welding Equipment Usage
- Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads
- Pure Welds Achieved for Interiors of Crude Oil Pipes Using Oxygen Sensors
- Power Generation
- Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
- China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
- Wind Energy
- Nuclear Power Plants
- Automotive Manufacturing
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Railroad Industry
- Heavy Fabrication
- Shipbuilding
- New Welding Technologies Seek Role in Shipbuilding Programs
- ESAB's Welding Systems Equipped with WeldCloud
- Orbital Welding Systems for Precision Welds for Semiconductor and Biopharmaceutical Industries
- New Technology Improves Capabilities of Orbital Welding Systems for Improved Manufacturing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
