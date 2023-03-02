High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Projected to Hit USD 156.78 Billion at a 21.72% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPDA Market Heading with Growing Digital Transformations and Investments According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ High Performance Data Analytics Market By Component, Application, Technology Forecast Till 2030“. The high-performance data analytics market is projected to perceive exponential growth in the forthcoming period. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global high performance data analytics market is forecasted to reach USD 156.78 Billion by 2030, growing at a whopping 21.72% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2020-2030).

High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Key Players:

Players leading the global high performance data market include.

Red Hat, Inc. (US)

Cisco System, Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US

Oracle Corporation (US

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Intel Corporation (US

Cray Inc. (US)

ATOS SE (France)

Juniper Networks (US)

High-performance data analytics (HPDA) use high performance computing (HPC) to deliver an analysis of large data sets to identify patterns and insights. HPDA leverages the combined power of HPC and data analytics to ease parallel processing to run powerful analytics at higher speeds. Using high performance data analytics allows fast examination of large data sets and drawing conclusions about the information they contain.

HPDAs are simple to manage & highly reliable and help drive data-driven innovations. Most organizations today use them to advance the performance, scalability, and functionality of HPC and AI/ML systems. With growing technological innovations, HPDA can now deliver the necessary data movement and insights needed by data-driven organizations.

High-performance data analytics support the widest range of high-performance applications, unlock their full data value, and reduce organizational total cost of ownership. The accretions of big data rising every minute with the rising adoption of connecting and wearable & sensors technology are major trends prevailing throughout the HPDA industry.

High-performance data analytics improves data insights, applying predictive models for deeper insights. The success of HPDA workloads is measured by the speed of algorithmic and deep learning model execution results. The AI integration into high performance computing and traditional business analytics has improved the HPDA performance. Also, the advent of modern storage architecture capable of the most demanding I/O intensive workloads and latency-sensitive applications escalates the market value.

High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details HPDA Market Size by 2030 USD 156.78 Billion HPDA Market CAGR during 2020-2030 21.72% Base Year 2019 Forecast 2020-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Superior processing speed and swifter analysis time concerned with the technology along with noteworthy growth in rate of data generation at international level evident through High-Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Analysis, shows great prospect in growth of the market.

The increasing adoption of HPDA in critical applications, including fraud & anomaly detection, affinity marketing, and business intelligence, boosts the market growth, leveraging HPC technologies to gain a competitive advantage. Various businesses constantly implement new advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage and improve business outcomes.

Industry Trends

Rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) is a key driving force behind the market growth. The rising demand for truly personalized and cost-effective big data management solutions across the burgeoning sectors drives market growth. Besides, rapid transformations with the advancements in information technology add value to the market growth.

Enterprises across industries are well aware of the importance of data collection, storage, and analysis. Therefore, they are adopting big data analytics extensively, which boosts the high performance data analytics market size. The convergence of big data and IoT, alongside the rising proliferation of IoT in different devices like sensors, influences the market landscape, generating big data.

On the other hand, capital funding requirements are major headwinds for market growth. The huge capital funding and investments required for developing and implementing HPDA solutions significantly restrict market growth. Various complications confronted with the programming of these systems are also potential restraints for the high-performance data analytics market. Any issue appearing with the programming of these systems will be a potential restraint for the industry.

Segments

The market is segmented into components, technologies, applications, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into software and hardware. The technology segment is sub-segmented into structured, semi-structured, and unstructured. The application segment is sub-segmented into manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, retailers, energy, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market for high performance data analytics. The region is the leader in this segment and is gaining the most due to its tendency to bank on the latest technologies to simplify the operational process. Besides, North America has a world-class infrastructure that positively impacts market growth.

Also, increasing product developments, policies by federal governments, and increased focus on big data management & analysis for better management support are major factors bolstering the market growth. Additionally, factors such as the presence of IT companies, big data analytics providers, and the rapid expansion of businesses act as major driving forces.

The market appears to be competitive, with the presence of several large and small players operating in the market. Players operating in the market focus on optimized situational awareness for customers and ensure their mission success. These players invest heavily in R&D, global expansion, advanced technologies, and product launches to gain a larger competitive edge.

For instance, on Feb. 01, 2023, Panasas announced the availability of its software products, PanView and PanMove, for high-performance environments. These new data tools are designed to improve data visibility and mobility at organizations deploying high performance data analytics (HPDA), high performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence & machine learning (AI/ML) workloads at scale.

PanMove tools allow end-users to copy, move, and sync data seamlessly between all Panasas ActiveStor platforms and Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud object storage, while Panas’ PanView tools provide comprehensive visualization reports for smarter data management practices. PanMove and PanView data movement and analytics tools are additions to the Panasas PanFS parallel file system software suite. These additions strengthen the company's position as a storage platform in the fast-growing HPC and AI/ML marketplace.

