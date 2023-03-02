Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

Mariehamn, FINLAND


 

Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
March 2, 2023, 11.45 EET

Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

The Bank of Åland Plc has filed an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (SEK denominated Green Floating Rate Tier 2 Notes issue) to trading in a regulated market.

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Tier 2 Notes RB16

ISIN code: SE0013360930

Issue amount: SEK 200 000 000

The Final Terms of the Issue are available at the issuer’s website:
https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-securities-documentation

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505