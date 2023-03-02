Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Global Market Report 2023: Mandatory Telematics Regulations Lends Traction to In-Vehicle M2M Telematics Services

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fleet Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.2% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Security segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $689.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$689.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$747.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$951.5 Million by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 347 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolving Telecom Infrastructure: The Foundation for Cellular M2M Communications

Growing Investments in New Generation Wireless Communication Platforms to Strengthen the Cellular M2M Market

Wired Vs Wireless Links & the Threat Posed by Public IP and Private IP Connectivity Alternatives

Northbound Trajectory in M2M Sector Creates Highly Conducive Environment for Cellular M2M Technologies

Emergence of Connected Enterprises Fuels Growth Opportunity for M2M in the Industrial/Commercial Sector

Robust Opportunities in the Offing for Wireless M2M Connections & Modules in the Sprawling Connected Enterprise Market: Focus on Intelligent Asset Management: The Cornerstone for the Growth of Cellular M2M in the Enterprise Sector

Intelligent Asset Management Industry Offers a Fertile Playing Ground for M2M Communication Technology

Rapid Adoption Among SMEs Worldwide Bodes Well for the Growth of the Cellular M2M Market

Large Scale Telematics Programs Drive M2M Deployments & Demand for M2M Modules

The Rise of the Connected Car Drives Demand for Connected Car M2M Services

Robust Investments in ITS Fuels M2M Intelligent Transport Systems & Traffic Telematics

Mandatory Telematics Regulations Lends Traction to In-Vehicle M2M Telematics Services

Rapidly Growing Automotive Telematics Market Provides a Gold Mine of Opportunities for Cellular M2M Connections

Rise of On-Demand Transport Services & Emphasis On Productivity Enhancement Make Fleet Management the Largest Telematics Based Services Sector for M2M

The Growing Opportunity in Fleet Management Bodes Well for Cellular M2M Technology & Its Ecosystem

The Rise of Smart Homes Drives Interest in Ubiquitous Automation Via M2M

Expanding Digital Lifescape to Incentivize Growth of Smart Home M2M Solutions

Government Policy Led Migration to Smart Cities Spurs the Growth Potential of M2M

Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019

Growing Value of Connectivity in Utility Operations Expands Opportunities for Cellular M2M

Growing Investments in Smart Grid Networks for Automation & Digital Communications Spur Opportunities for Cellular M2M

Sizing Cellular M2M Opportunities in the Smart Healthcare Industry

Medical Equipment Manufacturers Venturing into M2M-Enabled Devices

The Growing Smart Healthcare Ecosystem Bodes Well for the Future Role of Cellular M2M in e-Healthcare

Investments in Industrial Automation Speeds Up Cellular M2M Deployments

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 to Benefit Market Expansion

M2M-enabled Devices Gain Acceptance for Electronic Payments

Electronic Security Applications to Boost Revenue for Cellular M2M Market

Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Security: The Most Important Issue Requiring Immediate Resolution

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Gemalto N.V.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Neoway Technology Co. Ltd.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

SIMCom Wireless Solution Co. Ltd.

Telit Communications PLC

u-blox

ZTE Corporation

