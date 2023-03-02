Printed and Flexible Sensors Global Market Report 2023: Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain from Growing Focus of Electronic Manufacturers on Printed and Flexible Electronics

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed and Flexible Sensors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Printed and Flexible Sensors Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Printed and Flexible Sensors estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Biosensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Capacitive segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Printed and Flexible Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 215 Featured) -

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

ISORG

KWJ Engineering, Inc.

Peratech Holdco Limited

PST Sensors (pty) Ltd

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Company, Limited

Tekscan, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 491 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vital Role of Printed Flexible Sensors in Emerging IoT Applications

Printed Sensors to Add Intriguing Dimensions to IoT with Plethora of Applications

Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain from Growing Focus of Electronic Manufacturers on Printed and Flexible Electronics

Growing Adoption of IoT and Industry 4.0 Drives Demand

Hybrid Image Sensors: A Promising Area

Rising Number of Diabetic Patients Across the Globe & Demand for Efficient Monitoring Technologies to Boost Demand for Printed & Flexible Biosensors

Growing Research Focus on 3D Printed Sensors to Replace Diabetes Finger Prick

Flexible Sensors to Witness Strong Demand as Flexible Electronics Seek Role in Automotive Industry

Increasing Transition to Electric Vehicles and Autonomous Vehicles to Create Opportunities for Printed and Flexible Sensors

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

Rise of Flexible Hybrid Electronics Widens Addressable Market

Printed and Flexible Sensors Gain Traction in Environmental Monitoring and Agricultural Applications

Advances in Organic Electronics and Flexible Sensors Extend Application of Flexible Electronics in Soft Robotics

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector to Drive Demand

Demand for Smart Healthcare Systems Spurs Adoption of Multimodal Flexible Sensors

Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Demand for Flexible Sensors

Flexible Electronics on Path to Decentralize Healthcare with Wearable Health Monitoring

Printed and Flexible Sensors Addressing Design Challenges in Smart Clothing

Global Smart Textiles Market in US$ Billion: 2020 and 2027

Researchers Eye on Printed Wearable Sensors for Tracking COVID-19 Symptoms

Printed Sensors Seek Role in Sustainable Energy Production

High Demand for Smart Packaging Support Growth Prospects

Human Machine Interfaces (HMI): A Widening Growth Vertical

Printed & Flexible Sensors Set Perfect Stage for Smart Buildings of the Future

Printed & Flexible Temperature Sensors Hold Significant Growth Opportunities

Printed Humidity Sensors & Photodetectors to Gain Traction in Coming Years

Printed Gas Sensors Find Increasing Use in Environmental Monitoring

Rise in Demand from Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Industry

Large-Area Image Sensors Offer Improved Growth Potential

Screen Printed Electrochemical Sensors Drive Opportunities

Key Recent Technological Innovations in Printed and Flexible Sensors

Innovative Bio-Sensing Platform to Detect Antibodies Linked with COVID-19

Researchers Develop Multi-Axis Pressure Sensor Using 3D Printed for New Applications

Select Innovations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynpkn0-and?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment