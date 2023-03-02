Print Management Software Global Market Report 2022: Initiatives to Reduce Paper Wastage at Workplaces Present Opportunities

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Print Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment, Enterprise Size, and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The print management software market is projected to grow from US$ 2,000.99 million in 2022 to US$ 4,675.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2028.



Print management software helps determine the true cost per page. Moreover, it helps derive the actual cost of ownership for each printer and error, and history reports deliver valuable information for improving fleet management and optimizing fleet for improved workflows. Easy-to-use web interfaces aid visibility to help staff members and their teams perform their jobs more efficiently, eventually allowing IT staff to focus on core business objectives and training. Equitrac is a print tracking and cost recovery software solution that can be integrated with multifunctional printers, including HP, Sharp, Canon, and Konica Minolta. The implementation of this software helps organizations reduce waste, recover costs, increase security, and simplify IT support operations. Equitrac reduces overhead costs by automatically capturing, tracking, and allocating print jobs; it improves productivity by streamlining operations, enhancing document security, and minimizing print waste and toner consumption. Print management software also improves the performance of different companies through the following abilities:

- Maintaining control over paper consumption: A print management system allows users to regulate the amount of paper used.

- Using effective power products: A print management system encourages organizations to make suggestions regarding new equipment. As this software is considered a significant investment, companies are designing new devices with due consideration to power efficiency.

- Syncing printer fleet: The integration of printer fleets is another component of print management. This function synchronizes all the current printers and places them on the same page.

The growing tablet and smartphone market has a significant impact on the print management software market growth in the US. For instance, PaperCut enables easy local printing from iPads, iPhones, Android, Windows, Chromebook, and Mac devices. Such solutions provide users with remote access to prints, outside the network, by transmitting print jobs over the internet. The US has the highest exposure to print management software since enterprises in the country have been the early pioneers of emerging technologies.

Canon Inc. is one of the leading providers of smooth connectivity with the Canon PRINT application, which helps check the printer's status and link up to the cloud, along with featuring effortless printing, smart device-enabled copying and scanning, etc. In March 2020, Canon Inc. launched Canon PIXMA TR150 Wireless1 Printer with its optional battery supporting portability. Further, as millions of people across the US are working from home, this new product benefits companies and employees by enabling equipment portability.



The print management software market in the MEA is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the rest of MEA. The region is expected to witness a rapid rise in marketing and industrialization in the coming years. According to the World Bank, 6 of the world's 10 fastest-growing economies were from Africa in 2020.

Several international print management software developers are willing to explore and invest in Africa, as well as other emerging markets. Print management software is anticipated to play a vital role in the digital revolution in the printing industry in the MEA. Moreover, with technological advancements, including 3D printing, companies operating in the traditional print landscape are striving to reposition themselves in the print management software market growth by developing and launching innovative solutions.



The print management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise size, industry, and geography.

Based on deployment, the print management software market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the print management software market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on industry, the print management software market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFIS, healthcare, retail, and others.

Based on geography, the print management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Reduced Cost of Printing and Enhanced Performance

Improved Security and Management of Data

Increasing demand for cloud print management

Market Restraints

High Costs of Installation and Maintenance, and Lack of Awareness

Lack of internal print software expertise

Market Opportunities

Initiatives to Reduce Paper Wastage at Workplaces

Increase in print-on-demand software

Future Trends

Rise in Adoption of Big Data Solutions

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2000.99 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4675.65 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AND Technologies, Inc.

Canon Inc.

ePaper Ltd

KOFAX, INC.

PrinterLogic

PaperCut Software International Pty Ltd

Process Fusion

The Hewlett-Packard Company

ThinPrint GmbH

Xerox Corporation

