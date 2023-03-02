Aircraft Seat Upholstery Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand to Meet Aviation Sustainability Goals Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market by Material (Leather, Vinyl, Fabric), Seat Cover Type (Bottom Cover, Backrest, Headrest, Armrest, Seat Rear Pocket), Seat Type (First, Business, Premium, Economy), Aircraft Type, End Use & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increased Retrofitting & maintenance of existing aircraft and increasing demand for premium economy seats are driving the global aircraft seat upholstery market. The aircraft seat upholstery market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The market for aircraft seat upholstery is driven by various factors, such as retrofitting & maintenance of existing aircraft and increasing demand for premium economy seats. However, regulatory frameworks and certifications are limiting the overall growth of the market.
OEM: The second largest share of the aircraft seat upholstery market by end use in 2022.
The OEM segment has the second largest segment of the aircraft seat upholstery market by material type in 2022. Aircraft delivered to airlines are already fitted with components such as seats, lighting, galleys, windows & windshields, and in-flight entertainment systems. An increase in the demand for line fitting of aircraft seats from aircraft OEMs is one of the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft seat upholstery market.
Leather: The second largest segment of the aircraft seat upholstery market by material type in 2022.
The leather segment has the second largest segment of the aircraft seat upholstery market by material type in 2022. Leather is hard to stain and easy to clean material, providing an improved level of seating comfort. It exhibits properties such as sustainability, durability, and longevity. With rising demand for aircraft cabin interior advancements, major airlines are innovating their cabins, especially using leather for business class and first-class seats to provide enhanced comfort and elegance to their passengers.
North America to account for the second largest share of the OEM aircraft seat upholstery market in 2022
North America is estimated to account for the second largest share of the aircraft cabin interiors market IN OEM in 2022. The North American region for this study comprises the US and Canada.
The growing aerospace & defense industry driven by low-interest rates, the presence of established companies, and strong flight safety regulations emphasizing the use of flame-retardant upholstery materials are driving the demand for aircraft seat upholstery in this region. Growing demand for passenger comfort and products with advanced properties, such as anti-stain leather, is also projected to drive the aircraft seat upholstery aftermarket
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Customized Seats
- Increasing Number of Premium Economy Seats
- Maintenance & Retrofitting of Existing Aircraft
Restraints
- Shortage of Profitable Airlines in Emerging Economies
- Limited Number of Seat Suppliers
- Stringent Regulatory Norms and Product Certification Procedure
Opportunities
- Rise of Low-Cost Airlines
- Increasing Demand to Meet Aviation Sustainability Goals
- Growing Urban Air Mobility Platform
- Regulations to Install 16G Seats in All Aircraft
Challenges
- High Installation Cost
- Aircraft Delivery Backlogs
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|203
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$2.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
