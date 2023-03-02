Aircraft Seat Upholstery Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand to Meet Aviation Sustainability Goals Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market by Material (Leather, Vinyl, Fabric), Seat Cover Type (Bottom Cover, Backrest, Headrest, Armrest, Seat Rear Pocket), Seat Type (First, Business, Premium, Economy), Aircraft Type, End Use & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Increased Retrofitting & maintenance of existing aircraft and increasing demand for premium economy seats are driving the global aircraft seat upholstery market. The aircraft seat upholstery market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 2.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The market for aircraft seat upholstery is driven by various factors, such as retrofitting & maintenance of existing aircraft and increasing demand for premium economy seats. However, regulatory frameworks and certifications are limiting the overall growth of the market.

OEM: The second largest share of the aircraft seat upholstery market by end use in 2022.

The OEM segment has the second largest segment of the aircraft seat upholstery market by material type in 2022. Aircraft delivered to airlines are already fitted with components such as seats, lighting, galleys, windows & windshields, and in-flight entertainment systems. An increase in the demand for line fitting of aircraft seats from aircraft OEMs is one of the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft seat upholstery market.

Leather: The second largest segment of the aircraft seat upholstery market by material type in 2022.

The leather segment has the second largest segment of the aircraft seat upholstery market by material type in 2022. Leather is hard to stain and easy to clean material, providing an improved level of seating comfort. It exhibits properties such as sustainability, durability, and longevity. With rising demand for aircraft cabin interior advancements, major airlines are innovating their cabins, especially using leather for business class and first-class seats to provide enhanced comfort and elegance to their passengers.

North America to account for the second largest share of the OEM aircraft seat upholstery market in 2022

North America is estimated to account for the second largest share of the aircraft cabin interiors market IN OEM in 2022. The North American region for this study comprises the US and Canada.

The growing aerospace & defense industry driven by low-interest rates, the presence of established companies, and strong flight safety regulations emphasizing the use of flame-retardant upholstery materials are driving the demand for aircraft seat upholstery in this region. Growing demand for passenger comfort and products with advanced properties, such as anti-stain leather, is also projected to drive the aircraft seat upholstery aftermarket

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Customized Seats

Increasing Number of Premium Economy Seats

Maintenance & Retrofitting of Existing Aircraft

Restraints

Shortage of Profitable Airlines in Emerging Economies

Limited Number of Seat Suppliers

Stringent Regulatory Norms and Product Certification Procedure

Opportunities

Rise of Low-Cost Airlines

Increasing Demand to Meet Aviation Sustainability Goals

Growing Urban Air Mobility Platform

Regulations to Install 16G Seats in All Aircraft

Challenges

High Installation Cost

Aircraft Delivery Backlogs

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, by End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 OEM

7.3 Aftermarket

8 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, by Seat Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 First Class

8.3 Business Class

8.4 Premium Economy Class

8.5 Economy Class

9 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, by Aircraft Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Narrow-Body Aircraft

9.3 Wide-Body Aircraft

9.4 Business Jets

9.5 Regional Transport Aircraft

10 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, by Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fabric

10.3 Vinyl

10.4 Leather

11 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, by Seat Cover Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Bottom Covers

11.3 Backrests

11.4 Seat Rear Pockets

11.5 Headrests

11.6 Armrests

12 Aircraft Seat Upholstery OEM Market, Regional Analysis

13 Aircraft Seat Upholstery Aftermarket, Regional Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Advance Finish Corp

Aeristo

Aerofloor

Aerotex

Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH

Aircraft Interior Products

Belgraver Aircraft Interiors

Botany Weaving

Douglass Interior Products

Dretloh Aircraft Supply

Eleather

Franklin Products

Fu-Chi Innovation Technology Co.

Intech Aerospace

International Aero Services

J&C Aero

Lantal Textiles Ag

MGR Foamtex

Omnavia Interiors

Perrone Performance Leathers & Textiles

Rohi Stoffe GmbH

Spectra Interior Products

Tapis Corporation

Testori Aero Supply

Tritex Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mh4wrx-seat?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment