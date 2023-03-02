ESG Trends in Mining Industry, 2023 Report - Numerous Mining Corporations have Established Aggressive Corporate Sustainability Objectives with many Seeking to Achieve Net-Zero by 2050

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ESG Trends in Mining Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report provides an overview about the global mining industry through an ESG perspective. Qualitative insights on ESG trends and their impact on mining companies are provided. The report provides an analysis of the mining industry supply chain with respect to ESG, along with a discussion of regulation for the mining industry.

Over time, the idea of corporate sustainability has grown and added more components. It started as a solely environmentalist vision but has since expanded to include the personal, economic and cultural facets, becoming a holistic approach. The Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) parts of the sustainability concept have drawn more attention from the financial and investment sectors in this already complex situation.



Due to the evolution of ESG factors in finance, investors in the metals and mining industry are now looking to sustainable finance to find well-positioned mining companies with sustainably managed operations in line with a low-carbon profile that adequately offsets ESG externalities.

The pre-project phases, such as the pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, are the optimal times to take ESG risks into account and determine how to manage them. Many of the long-term effects are now being fixed at these phases. It is possible to design problems when the right questions are asked about social and environmental repercussions and opportunities. Therefore, it is crucial to comprehend ESG developments while thinking about risk analysis and commercial strategy.



Numerous mining corporations have established aggressive corporate sustainability objectives, many of which seek to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 as the concern about climate change grows. However, the speed at which they arrive and the steepness of their trajectory in pursuing ESG goals will significantly influence their impact.

Mining corporations are looking for speedier and more noticeable reform because recent environmental and social tragedies are still vivid in their minds

Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the ESG trends in mining industry

Detailed qualitative analysis of the global mining industry, analysis of several factors such as current trends in the ESG industry, growing regulatory guidelines, and historical trends

Information on ESG-related case studies and an industry overview

Insights into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 Scope of Report

1.4 Intended Audience

1.5 Information Sources

1.6 Analyst's Credentials

1.7 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Mining Industry Overview

2.1 Overview

Chapter 3 ESG for the Mining Industry

3.1 Overview

3.2 Increasing Adoption of ESG

3.2.1 Top-Line Growth

3.2.2 Cost Savings

3.2.3 Reduced Legal and Regulatory Interventions

3.2.4 Increased Employee Productivity

3.2.5 Asset and Investment Optimization

Chapter 4 ESG Trends in the Mining Market

4.1 Trends in the Mining Sector

4.1.1 Trends in Law, Policy and Openness

4.1.2 Mining Market Trends

4.1.3 Trends in Mining Technology

4.1.4 Trends in People and Communities

Chapter 5 Mining and Environmental Risks

5.1 Technological Progress in Mining

5.1.1 Mining Operational Efficiency

5.1.2 Energy Savings in Mining

5.1.3 Use of Renewable Energy

5.1.4 Mining and Waste Reduction

Chapter 6 Mining Industry and Society

6.1 Social License to Operate

6.2 Zero Human Harm

6.3 Technology is Driving Fundamental Change

6.4 Socioeconomic Spin-offs

Chapter 7 Mining Industry and Governance

7.1 Changing Institutional Culture

7.2 Mining and Corruption

7.3 Relationship with Local Authorities

Chapter 8 ESG Reporting and Ratings

8.1 ESG Rating and How to Read It

8.2 ESG Materiality Map for Mining Companies

8.2.1 How to Read the ESG Materiality Map

8.3 ESG Case Study

Chapter 9 Steps toward ESG Sustainability

9.1 Critical Steps for Integrating ESG

9.1.1 Future Outlook for Mining Industry

9.1.2 Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62piiq-trends?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.