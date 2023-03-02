Battery Management System (BMS) Market to Reach $17118.80 Mn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global Battery Management System Market size is expected to grow from $ 6,182.50 Million in 2021 to $ 17,118.80 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.50% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the development of smart grids and renewable energy storage systems, and the increasing demand for battery-powered portable devices.

Battery Management System Market Overview

The battery management system (BMS) market refers to the technology used for monitoring and controlling the state of charge, temperature, and other parameters of a battery pack. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) due to the rise in pollution levels and the need for more energy-efficient transportation.

The automotive segment dominates the BMS market due to the increasing adoption of EVs and HEVs. However, the market is also witnessing significant growth in the consumer electronics and energy storage system segments.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/battery-management-system-market-1495/request-sample

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

Growing Market Size: The global BMS market size is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the development of renewable energy storage systems, and the growing demand for battery-powered portable devices.

Automotive Segment Dominates: The automotive segment dominates the BMS market due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles. The demand for BMS in the automotive sector is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Region Leads: The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the BMS market during the forecast period due to the presence of major manufacturers of electric vehicles and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

Lithium-ion Battery Type Dominates: The lithium-ion battery type dominates the BMS market due to its high energy density, longer lifespan, and lower maintenance requirements compared to other battery types.

Wireless Communication and Cloud-based Monitoring: The BMS market is witnessing significant technological advancements such as wireless communication and cloud-based monitoring. These advancements are expected to improve the efficiency and safety of battery packs, leading to increased adoption of BMS.

In summary, the BMS market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the development of renewable energy storage systems, and the growing demand for battery-powered portable devices. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market, and technological advancements such as wireless communication and cloud-based monitoring are expected to drive the adoption of BMS.

Top Players in the Battery Management System Market:

Leclanche (Switzerland)

Lithium Balance (Denmark)

Nuvation Engineering (US)

Eberspaecher Vecture (Canada)

Storage Battery Systems (US)

Johnson Matthey (UK)

For Additional Information on Battery Management System Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/battery-management-system-market-1495/request-sample

Battery Management System Market Dynamics:

The battery management system (BMS) market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), the development of renewable energy storage systems, and the growing demand for battery-powered portable devices. Let's take a closer look at the key dynamics driving the growth of the BMS market:

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles: The growing concern over climate change and rising pollution levels has led to a surge in demand for electric vehicles. BMS plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of the battery packs used in EVs. As a result, the adoption of BMS in EVs is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

Development of Renewable Energy Storage Systems: The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power has led to the development of energy storage systems that can store excess energy generated during peak hours. BMS plays a critical role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of these energy storage systems, leading to increased adoption of BMS in the renewable energy sector.

Growing Demand for Battery-powered Portable Devices: The increasing demand for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other portable devices has led to a surge in demand for high-capacity batteries. BMS plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of these batteries, leading to increased adoption of BMS in the consumer electronics sector.

Stringent Regulations: Governments across the world are implementing stringent regulations to reduce carbon emissions and promote the adoption of clean energy sources. These regulations are expected to drive the adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems, leading to increased demand for BMS.

Technological Advancements: The BMS market is witnessing significant technological advancements such as wireless communication, cloud-based monitoring, and artificial intelligence-based algorithms. These advancements are expected to improve the efficiency and safety of battery packs, leading to increased adoption of BMS.

In conclusion, the BMS market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the development of renewable energy storage systems, and the growing demand for battery-powered portable devices.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/battery-management-system-market-1495/0

Battery Management System Market Recent Developments

In May 2022, a leading global vehicle manufacturer selected BorgWarner's battery management system (BMS) to fit its entire B-segment, C-segment, and light commercial vehicle platforms. Starting mid-2023, the new BorgWarner BMS technology is expected to optimize battery pack performance, safety, and longevity. BorgWarner's battery management system for hybrid and electric vehicles contains a master control unit connected to multiple cell management control units. It is designed to monitor the state of charge, health, and battery temperature of each battery cell and also precisely measure battery pack current and voltage.

In March 2022, Battrixx, the manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs for e-vehicles, fully acquired Pune-based Varos Technology Pvt. Ltd, which develops and leverages IoT tools for EV infrastructure and battery management systems. This partnership is expected to continue growing in the overall segment and create a synergy between Battrixx products and services. Varos Technology is expected to deliver its capabilities to develop end-to-end battery management systems by leveraging cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) driven analytic tools to help predict battery life and monitor battery performance.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6,182.50 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 17,118.80 Million CAGR 18.50% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Leclanche, Lithium Balance, Nuvation Engineering, Eberspaecher Vecture, Storage Battery Systems, Johnson Matthey Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Analysis

The battery management system (BMS) market can be analyzed regionally, with major regions being North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America: North America is a significant market for BMS, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the development of renewable energy storage systems. The presence of major electric vehicle manufacturers and technological advancements in the region also contribute to the growth of the market. The United States is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Europe: Europe is a significant market for BMS, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the implementation of stringent regulations to reduce carbon emissions. The region is also home to several major manufacturers of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the largest markets in the region.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for BMS, driven by the presence of major manufacturers of electric vehicles and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The region is also witnessing significant technological advancements in the BMS market, contributing to its growth.

Rest of the World: The rest of the world includes regions like the Middle East and Africa and South America. The BMS market in these regions is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems.

In conclusion, the BMS market can be analyzed regionally, with North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific being significant markets. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. The rest of the world is also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Browse Market Data Tables and Figures spread through 167 Pages and in-depth TOC on Battery Management System Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Key Questions Answered in Report:

What is the current size and expected growth rate of the BMS market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the BMS market?

Which segment of the BMS market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period?

Which region is expected to lead the BMS market during the forecast period?

What are the key technological advancements in the BMS market, and how are they expected to impact the market?

Who are the major players in the BMS market, and what are their market shares?

What are the key challenges faced by players in the BMS market, and how can they overcome them?

What are the key trends in the BMS market, and how are they expected to evolve in the coming years?

How is the competitive landscape of the BMS market evolving, and what are the key strategies adopted by players to increase their market presence?

What are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the BMS market in the coming years?

Battery Management System Market Segmentation

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Advanced Lead-Acid

Others





By Type

Motive Battery

Stationary Battery

By Topology

Centralized

Modular

Distributed





By Application

Automotive

Military

Telecommunications

Renewable Energy Systems

UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply)

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





Read Full Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/battery-management-system-market-1495

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

Blog: