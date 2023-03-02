Diabetes Nutrition Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Nestle, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott, Danone, Eli Lilly, Medlife & More

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Nutrition Market, by Form, by Age Group, by Indication, by Sales Channel and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nutrition and physical activities are the most important aspects for a healthy lifestyle for a diabetic person. A diethighin fat, calories, and cholesterol increases risk of diabetes and a poor diet can lead to obesity which is the other risk factor for diabetes and other health problems. Nutrition is very important part in management of diabetes. Diabetes nutrition products are dietary products that contain less sugar and carbohydrate content. These products help in controlling blood glucose levels.

Moreover, diabetes nutrition food contains low calorie diet beverages as well as sweeteners. These nutrition products are mostly consumed by diabetes patient as well non-diabetic patients as precautionary measure to prevent diabetes. These nutrition products also help to regulate other complications of diabetes such as neuropathy, nephropathy, high blood pressure along with diabetes, as these products help to maintain the lipid profile that leads to decrease in the risk of vascular complications. Diabetic patients require a low fat diet containing fruits and vegetables and low fat dairy products containing calcium, potassium, and magnesium.



Market Dynamics:



Adoption of inorganic strategies, such as product approval, by regulatory authority such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to drive the global diabetes nutrition market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in September 2022, Eli Lilly and Company, a pharmaceutical company, announced that they had received an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Mounjaro, a tirzepatide injection treatment for Type 2 diabetes. It is the first and only FDA-approved gastric inhibitory polypeptide and glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor agonist.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global diabetes nutrition market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global diabetes nutrition market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Nestle, Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott, Danone S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Diabetain, Essens Wellness Technologies Private Limited, Medlife, BestSource Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Inlife Pharma Pvt. Ltd., B Jain Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, Natxtra, Unique Biotech Limited (UBL), Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Venus Remedies Limited, Zemaica Healthcare

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global diabetes nutrition market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global diabetes nutrition market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Diabetes Nutrition Market, By Form:

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Soft gels

Liquids

Global Diabetes Nutrition Market, By Product Type:

Proteins & Amino Acids

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Minerals & Vitamins

Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA)

Herbal Supplements

Soluble Fiber

Probiotics

Carbohydrates

Others (Antioxidants, etc.)

Global Diabetes Nutrition Market, By Age Group:

Paediatric

Adults

Global Diabetes Nutrition Market, By Indication:

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Prediabetes

Gestational Diabetes

Global Diabetes Nutrition Market, By Sales Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others (Wholesaler, Convenience Stores, etc.)

Global Diabetes Nutrition Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Region/Country

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

Nestle

Fresenius Kabi AG

Abbott

Danone S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Diabetain

Essens Wellness Technologies Private Limited

Medlife

BestSource Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

Inlife Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

B Jain Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk

Natxtra

Unique Biotech Limited (UBL)

Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Venus Remedies Limited

Zemaica Healthcare

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5370.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8920.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

