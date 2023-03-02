Global Blood Plasma Products Market Research Report 2023: Exploring the Potential of Blood Plasma in the Large-Scale Treatment of Immuno-Compromised Patients

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Blood Plasma Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global blood plasma products market by product type, application, end user and geographic market. In addition, the report provides qualitative information related to the mode of delivery for blood plasma.

The report includes key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing. It also features an in-depth analysis of the key companies operating in the global blood plasma products market, and it surveys patents that highlight past, current and projected global technology trends.

The report includes profiles of the major players in the industry, including ADMA Biologics Inc., China Biologic Products Inc., Kedrion SpA, Octapharma AG, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Plasma, the largest component of blood, accounts for 55% of total blood composition. Plasma consists of various components such as water, electrolytes, albumin and immunoglobulins, among others. Each component of blood plasma performs a different function in the body and plays a vital role in ensuring the effective performance of other body organs.

Additionally, plasma serves as a carrier for nutrients and hormones as well as the proteins that transport these components throughout the body. Blood plasma is a major source of immunoglobulins and is used in the treatment of patients suffering from immunoglobulin deficiency.

Exploring the potential of blood plasma in the large-scale treatment of immuno-compromised patients has become essential with the emerging incidences of primary as well as secondary immunodeficiencies. An increase in the cases of bleeding disorders such as hemophilia A, hemophilia B and von Willebrand disease has resulted in a better understanding of blood plasma and its potential in the treatment of these diseases.

Hence, the study of blood plasma products helps improve the understanding of blood plasma and the potential of using blood plasma therapies in chronic disease management. The report will highlight the latest developments in the application of recombinant products.



This report provides the latest, critical and complete information as well as a detailed analysis of market opportunities in the blood plasma products market for all members of the intended audience

The blood plasma products market is primarily segmented into five major categories: immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmune globulin, coagulation factor concentrates, and other plasma fractionation products. Immunology, oncology, pulmonology, rheumatology, transplant, neurology, hematology and other applications are explained in the report.

Products based on these applications are explored in detail and their influence on R&D is examined. In the analysis based on end users, the blood plasma products market is segmented into the following: hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, academic institutions and blood transfusion centers.

In terms of geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). Key regions like the U.S., Canada, Europe (U.K., Italy, France, Germany), China, India, Australia and Japan are highlighted in the discussion due to a high concentration of blood plasma products manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations in these areas.

This report includes estimates of market size using 2021 as the base year and forecasting forward to 2027. Recent products launched by blood plasma products companies are studied and listed in the report. The estimated values that are used are based on the manufacturers' total revenues.

A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report. The market's supply and distribution chain is discussed in detail in order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market. Top market players, along with details about their individual business operations and segment focus as well as analyses about their revenue and strategies, are included in the report. In addition, market share analysis of leading market players, product launches and pipeline products are provided.

Report Includes

44 data tables and 30 additional tables

An overview of the global market for blood plasma products

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2020-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Characterization and quantification of the global blood plasma products markets by product, application, mode of delivery, end user and geographical region

Detailed information related to mode of delivery for blood plasma

Analysis of key blood plasma products used in various therapeutic treatments as well as an examination of the supply chain from research to manufacturing

Coverage of segmentation of blood plasma products, including immunoglobulin, albumin, protease inhibitors, coagulation factor concentrates and other plasma fractionation products

In-depth analysis of the key strategies adopted by industry players, such as acquisition and geographical expansion

A look at major factors driving the growth of the global blood plasma products markets, including an organized network of donor centres and rising disease awareness and education

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $33.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $45.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 Scope of Report

1.4 What's New in this Update?

1.5 Information Sources

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Intended Audience

1.8 Geographic Breakdown

1.9 Analyst's Credentials

1.10 Custom Research

1.11 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

2.1 Highlights of the Market for Blood Plasma Products

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Introduction to Blood Plasma Products

3.2 Components of Blood Plasma

3.3 Functions of Blood Plasma

3.4 Blood Donation

3.4.1 Collection and Extraction of Blood Plasma

3.4.2 Fractionation Methods for Extracting Individual Components from Plasma

3.5 Government Regulations: Fda, International Regulatory Agencies and Medical Associations

3.6 Clinical Guidelines

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Drivers

3.7.2 Restraints

3.7.3 Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

4.1 Overall Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Immunoglobulins

4.2.1 Market Size and Forecast by Region

4.2.2 Market Size and Forecast by Product Subsegment

4.3 Albumin

4.4 Coagulation Factor Concentrates

4.5 Hyperimmune Globulins

4.6 Other Plasma Fractionation Products

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

5.1 Overall Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Neurology

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast by Region

5.3 Immunology

5.4 Oncology

5.5 Transplants

5.6 Hematology

5.7 Rheumatology

5.8 Pulmonology

5.9 Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user

6.1 Overall Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Hospitals and Clinics

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast by Region

6.3 Research Laboratories

6.4 Academic Institutions

6.5 Blood Transfusion Centers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

7.1 Overall Market Size and Forecast by Region

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Mode of Delivery for Blood Plasma Products

8.1 Infusion Solutions

8.2 Gels

8.3 Sprays

8.4 Biomedical Sealants

8.5 Other Modes of Delivery

8.5.1 Inhalation

8.5.2 Ophthalmic Drops

Chapter 9 Patent Review and Clinical Trial Landscape

9.1 Patent Review

9.2 Clinical Trials Landscape

Chapter 10 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the Market for Blood Plasma Products

10.1 Impact on the Blood Plasma Product Manufacturers

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Major Players and Market Shares

11.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Market for Blood Plasma Products

11.4 Major Developments

11.5 Product Launches

11.6 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.7 Business Expansions

11.8 Agreements and Collaborations

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Adma Biologics Inc.

Baxter International

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (Bpl)

China Biologic Products Inc.

Csl Behring

Grifols International Sa

Innovative Research Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kedrion Spa

Lfb Sa

Octapharma AG

Sanquin

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

