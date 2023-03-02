Global Renal Biomarkers Technologies and Market Analysis Report 2022: There is a Gap for an Ideal Renal Biomarker - Market Revenues 2019-2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renal Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the CAGR for renal biomarkers.

The renal biomarker market is growing at a steady pace due the increasing prevalence and incidence of the two major kidney diseases: acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). These diseases increase hospitalization time, leading to higher costs and morbidity. Early identification of such diseases leads to better treatment, which is possible through biomarkers.



COVID-19 has had a huge impact in increasing the incidence of kidney diseases. Long-term COVID patients have a higher incidence of AKI or CKD. The prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension is also rising. These are closely associated with kidney disorders and malfunction. These diseases are currently the 16th leading cause of death but are expected to be fifth leading by 2030.



The traditional biomarkers used for detecting AKI and CKD have many disadvantages compared to new and novel biomarkers. New biomarkers are being studied and discovered, as there is a gap for an ideal renal biomarker. There is no single renal tumor biomarker that can be pursued by the industry.

The scope of the report extends only to renal biomarker consumables and not devices used to study renal biomarkers. All types of renal biomarkers have been considered in research, clinical trials and for diagnostic purposes.

This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) region. For market estimates, data is provided for 2021 as the base year, 2022 and forecast through year-end 2027.

Report Includes

41 data tables and 24 additional tables

A detailed overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for renal biomarkers

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for renal biomarkers market, and corresponding market share analysis by assay type, application, end user, and region

Updated information on market drivers and opportunities for renal biomarkers, key shifts, regulations and industry specific challenges, and other demographic factors that will shape the market demand over the coming years (2022-2027)

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand owing to their proprietary technologies, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and other market strategic advantages

Review of recent industry structure for biomarkers, R&D activities, and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Patent activity and review of patent grants for biomarkers and related technologies

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 What's New in this Report

1.4 Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Kidneys

3.1.2 Renal Biomarkers

3.1.3 Definition

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Regulatory Process for Biomarkers

3.3.1 European Medicines Agency

3.3.2 Biomarkers Qualified by the FDA

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

4.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Renal Biomarker Market

4.1.1 Increased Incidence of Aki

4.1.2 Other Diseases

4.2 Chronic Dialysis Patients

4.2.1 Kidney Transplant Recipients

Chapter 5 Global Renal Biomarker Market by Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Filtered Renal Biomarkers (Impaired Tubular Reabsorption)

5.2.1 Albumin

5.2.2 Cystatin C

5.2.3 Beta-2 Microglobulin

5.3 Upregulated Biomarkers

5.3.1 Kim-1 Kidney Injury Molecule

5.3.2 Neutrophil Gelatinase Associated Lipocalin

5.3.3 Clusterin

5.3.4 Interleukin-18

5.3.5 Netrin-1

5.4 Preformed

5.4.1 Alkaline Phosphatase

5.4.2 Gamma-Glutamyl Transpeptidase

5.4.3 Glutathione S-Transferase

5.4.4 N-Acetyl-b-D Glucosaminidase

5.4.5 Liver-Type Fatty Acid-Binding Protein

5.4.6 Tissue Inhibitor of Metalloprotease-2 and Insulin-Like Growth Factor-Binding Protein 7

5.5 Other Biomarkers

5.5.1 Blood Urea Nitrogen

5.5.2 Serum Creatinine

5.5.3 Downregulated

Chapter 6 Global Market for Renal Biomarkers by Region

6.1 North America

6.1.1 United States

6.1.2 Canada

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 Italy

6.2.3 France

6.2.4 Spain

6.2.5 United Kingdom

6.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Australia

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 China

6.3.4 Rest of Asia

6.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Renal Biomarker Market by End-user

7.1 Hospitals

7.2 Research Centers

7.3 Other End-users

Chapter 8 Renal Biomarker Market by Technique

8.1 Overview

8.2 Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay

8.3 Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassays

8.4 Colorimetric Assays

8.5 Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassays

8.6 Other Detection Methods

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Biomerieux

Bioporto A/S

Bio-Rad

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Gentian Diagnostic Ab

Hytest Ltd.

Nephrosant

Nexelis

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Roche (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag)

Sphingotec

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter 11 Patent Review

Chapter 12 Clinical Trial Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmrtvw-biomarkers?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment