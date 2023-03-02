Naplozz Partners with Leading Web3 Agency to Build a Quality Management Ecosystem

SINGAPORE , March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naplozz, the innovative quality management platform, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Lunar Strategy, a top Web3 growth agency. The partnership aims to leverage the expertise of both companies to bring a new era of quality management solutions to the decentralized world.





Currently in Beta, Naplozz has built a comprehensive platform that allows businesses in different industries to manage quality standards, regulatory norms, and employee incentives all in one place. With a powerful token economy, the platform incentivizes subscribers to perform better and encourages employees to strive for higher quality work.

Naplozz's unique compliance metric system enables business entities to track performance, reward employees, and generate revenue by actively participating in the platform. With the new partnership, Naplozz aims to take its ecosystem to the next level.

Lunar Strategy is a leading Web3 agency that provides top-tier Web3 marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes. Lunar Strategy is known for its innovative approach to creating Web3-based ecosystems that drive user engagement, incentivization, and value creation.

Together, Naplozz and Lunar Strategy will combine their expertise to create a Web3 Quality Management ecosystem that leverages the power of blockchain to create a transparent, secure, and efficient ecosystem. The new ecosystem will be designed to empower anyone (both business teams and personal usage) with a perfect tool that makes their workflow as easy as possible.

When it’s launched, the user-first Web3 solution will allow businesses to easily monitor their performance, incentivize employees, and maintain regulatory compliance while personal users can effectively multitask by tracking and organizing personal duties better.

We are excited to partner with Lunar Strategy and leverage their expertise in Web3 marketing. With this partnership, we aim to create an ecosystem that is not only efficient and reliable but also offers unparalleled value to our clients, said Gabor Kiss - The Founder and CEO of Naplozz.

The upcoming presale for the NAP token, their utility token, is also a significant part of the partnership. The presale will provide an opportunity for investors to get in on the ground floor of a platform that has the potential to change the way businesses manage quality standards. With the NAP token, subscribers can access Naplozz's unique incentive programs and participate in the Naplozz Star Program, which recognizes the top performers on the platform. The partnership between Naplozz and Lunar Strategy is expected to revolutionize the quality management industry.

About Naplozz

Naplozz is an innovative quality management platform that offers businesses a range of solutions to help them achieve better work quality, regulatory compliance, and employee incentivization. The Naplozz ecosystem, powered by the NAP token, is designed to provide multiple industries, as well as, individual users, with the tools they need to operate efficiently and transparently.

About Lunar Strategy

Lunar Strategy is a leading Web3 growth agency that provides top-tier Web3 marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes. Lunar Strategy is known for its innovative approach to creating Web3-based ecosystems that drive user engagement, incentivization, and value creation.