The Ensign Group Acquires Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in Colorado

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of Hampden Hills Post Acute, a 218-bed skilled nursing facility located in Aurora, Colorado, and Mapleton Post Acute, an 84-bed skilled nursing facility located in Lakewood, Colorado. These acquisitions were effective March 1, 2023 and will be subject to long-term, triple net leases.



“We are thrilled about our continued growth in Colorado,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We have admired these facilities for some time and are excited for the opportunity to combine these with our existing facilities in Colorado,” he added.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Endura Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Colorado-based subsidiary, added “we have been very impressed with the teams at these facilities, and we look forward to providing additional resources to support them as they strive to meet the needs of the residents and families we are honored to serve.”

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 290 healthcare operations, 26 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 108 real estate assets and sublease 3 healthcare operations to a third-party. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

