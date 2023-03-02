Company Announcement no. 119 – 2023

Copenhagen, March 2nd, 2023

GreenMobility appoints Kasper Gjedsted as new Group CEO

GreenMobility has appointed Kasper Gjedsted (48) as the new Group CEO, as of 6 March 2023. The appointment follows an extensive global search conducted by a leading consulting company.

Kasper Gjedsted is an experienced CEO with a proven track record of creating profitable companies across multiple industries. He previously served as CEO of Avis Budget Group in Denmark and Sweden. Kasper also led Sixt in Denmark. He has years of experience from the software industry and from MAERSK and has lived and worked in Germany, the UAE, Sweden, Denmark and Switzerland

Tue Østergaard, Chairman of the Board: "We are delighted to welcome Kasper Gjedsted to GreenMobility as our new Group CEO. With his extensive experience and track record of creating profitable companies, Kasper is ideally suited to lead GreenMobility through our revised strategy to reach group profitability in 2024."

Commenting on his appointment, Kasper Gjedsted said: "I am excited to join GreenMobility. The company is at the forefront of the shift towards sustainable green transportation. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation and great management team leading it to the next phase of growth and profitability."

The existing management team of Anders Wall as Group CFO and Kim Hein as COO will continue unchanged.

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. More than 200,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

