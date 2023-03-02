Ophthalmic Devices Technologies and Global Markets Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities with Growing Aging Populations and Rising Demand for Vision Care - Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report provides detailed information about the ophthalmic devices-global market. This report highlights this medical equipment's current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, challenges, and opportunities. Revenues are broken down by region, type, and application.

During the last few years, significant improvements have been made in diagnosing ophthalmic conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other retinal disorders. The market has been fueled by favorable reimbursement of ocular devices and surgery in the U.S. and more excellent healthcare insurance coverage in Europe. Advancements in cataract and refractory surgery devices have improved the safety and efficacy of routine procedures, enhanced surgical outcomes, and reduced perioperative morbidity.

In recent years there have been significant advances in the development of ophthalmic devices and surgical procedures that have helped to improve diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of ophthalmic conditions, including cataracts, glaucoma, refractory and retinal disorders.

The growth is being driven by the launch of new biocompatible materials, improvements in clinical optics and the launch of high-end surgical devices. Advancements in cataract and refractory surgery devices have also resulted in the improved safety and efficacy of routine procedures, helping to improve surgical outcomes, reduce preoperative morbidity and increase the number of patients willing to undergo surgery.

The global ophthalmology device market is being driven by patient demographics such as the rising incidence of diabetes and obesity and the increasing geriatric population, which is increasing the number of patients with conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, and helping to expand the addressable patient population in need of ophthalmic devices.

In addition, market growth is being aided by growing awareness and early detection and monitoring of ocular disease, the rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in Asia-Pacific, greater healthcare insurance coverage in Europe and positive reimbursement of ocular devices and surgical procedures in the United States.

The market is dominated by a few players: EssilorLuxottica, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, CooperVision, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek, Topcon Corp. and Hoya Vision Care. Innovative new companies such as EyeKon Medical, Glaukos Corp., Optos and others, are gradually making headway in the market. Within the market, EssilorLuxottica is the dominant player.

Growth in this market has been driven by innovations in eyeglasses and biocompatible materials encompassing silicone hydrogels, hydrogels and newly emerging hybrid materials, all of which are designed to improve contact lens safety and comfort.

For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019, 2020, and 2021 (as the base year), 2022, and a forecast for 2027. The report also covers market share for major market players. It includes the company profiles of the major players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, recent developments, and pipeline products. It also provides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.

This report on ophthalmic devices provides a brief description of the current status of the industry and recent developments. The report analyzes the market trends and identifies critical medical and geographical challenges and rising opportunities in the developed and developing world. Finally, it will provide insights regarding new developments in ophthalmic and surgical devices that help to improve diagnosis and enhance the treatment of cataracts, glaucoma, and refractory and retinal disorders.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with data for 2019-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Discussion of the industry growth driving factors and challenges that will shape the market for ophthalmic devices as a basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global ophthalmic devices market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application, and region

Analysis of the recent advances in contact lenses, cataract surgery, implantation ophthalmic devices, and complex medical surgeries; and their potential impact on diagnosis of prevalent eye conditions and improved healthcare solutions

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, technology updates, latest developments, industry regulations, and other macroeconomic forces affecting the present and future market outlook

Assessment of the recent industry structure, ongoing research activities, analysis of competitive environment, and COVID-19 effects on the ophthalmic devices market ecosystem

Patent review and analysis of patent grants on ophthalmic device technologies

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Company Profiles

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb Inc.

Bio-Tissue Inc.

Coopervision

Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International Bv

Ellex Medical Lasers

Essilorluxottica

Eyenuk Inc.

Glaukos

Heidelberg Engineering Gmbh

Hoya Corp.

Ioptima Ltd.

Iridex Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Lenstec Inc.

Lumenis

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Oasis Medical Inc.

Quantel Medical

Sav-Iol Sa

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Sight Sciences Inc.

Softcare Solution Inc.

Staar Surgical

Tearscience Inc.

Topcon

Vasoptic Medical Inc.

Zeiss Group

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ag

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $47.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $64.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing This Study

1.3 Scope of Report

1.4 What's New in this Report?

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Eye Conditions

3.1 Addressable Population: Common Eye Conditions

3.1.1 Age-Related Macular Degeneration

3.1.2 Cataracts

3.1.3 Diabetic Retinopathy

3.1.4 Glaucoma

3.1.5 Refractive Disorders

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Factors Affecting Ophthalmic Device Global Market

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Aging Population with Growing Eye Care Needs

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives

4.2.4 Increasing Wealth and Growth from Emerging Economics

4.2.5 Increasing Prevalence of Vision Impairment

4.3 Market Barriers

4.3.1 High Cost and Risk Associated with Eye Surgery

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.3.3 Accessibility, Acceptability

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing Aging Population and Rising Demand for Vision Care

4.4.2 Use of Mobile-Based and Artificial Intelligence Technologies

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Market for Ophthalmic Devices

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Eyes

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

5.1 Global Market by Segment

5.1.1 Contact Lenses and Eyeglasses

5.1.2 Cataract Surgery Products

5.1.3 Other Ophthalmic Surgical Devices

5.1.4 Ophthalmology Diagnostic and Imaging

Chapter 6 Recent Advances in Contact Lenses and Eyeglasses

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Developments in Contact Lens and Eyeglass Materials

6.3 Recent Product Introductions

6.4 Contact Lens and Eyeglass Market Forecast

Chapter 7 Recent Advances in Cataract Surgery

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Intraocular Lenses

7.3 Cataract Surgery Products

7.3.1 Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery

7.4 Recent Product Introductions

7.4.1 Femtosecond Lasers

7.5 Cataract Surgery Product Market Forecast

Chapter 8 Recent Advances in Other Types of Ophthalmic Surgeries

8.1 Introduction to Other Types of Ophthalmic Surgeries

8.1.1 Age-Related Macular Degeneration Surgery Devices

8.1.2 Surgical Devices for Dry Eye Syndrome

8.1.3 Macular Edema Surgery Devices

8.1.4 Glaucoma Surgery Devices

8.1.5 Refractive Surgery

8.1.6 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

8.1.7 Other Ophthalmic Surgery Devices and Accessories

8.2 New Product Launches

8.3 Market Forecast for Other Types of Ophthalmic Surgeries

Chapter 9 Recent Advances in Diagnostics and Imaging Products

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Corneal and Anterior Segment Imaging

9.1.2 Retinal Imaging

9.1.3 Angiography

9.2 Recent Product Launches

9.2.1 Diagnostic and Imaging Market Forecast

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 Russia

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Spain

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 Korea

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions in Ophthalmology

11.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations

11.2 Pipeline Products

11.3 Ophthalmic Device Companies: Market Shares

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3g760t

