UAE Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report 2023: Rise in Clinical Awareness About Sleep Apnea Fuels Growth

UAE sleep apnea devices market is expected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Sleep apnea, also known as sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) represents an acute medical problem in which the oxygen supply to the brain is obstructed during sleep. It is due to the blockages in the airway that results in irregular breathing patterns and loud snoring, with the individual usually gasping for breath.

Sleep apnea therapeutic devices include continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP), and variable positive airway pressure (VPAP) machines, which are widely utilized to analyze the respiratory and other bodily functions of the patient during sleep. In addition to this, several oral devices, such as the Mandibular Advancement Device (MAD) and tongue retaining device, are commonly used in the treatment of mild to moderate cases of sleep apnea.



Rise in Clinical Awareness About Sleep Apnea Fuels the Market Growth



The growing prevalence of sleep apnea across the UAE augments the market growth. In addition to this, several government agencies, associations, and key market players in the sleep apnea devices market in UAE are undertaking numerous measures to expand awareness regarding sleep apnea which further impels the diagnosis rates.



Continuous Technological Advancements in Sleep Apnea Devices Boost the Market Growth



The increasing number of undiagnosed sleep apnea cases has propelled the leading market players to design innovative devices for diagnosis and effective treatment which supports the market growth. With this, the rising number of health complications due to the sleep apnea condition left untreated in patients also propels market growth. Increasing focus on patient care and support by providing telemedicine consultation by the specialist is expected to impel the market growth.



Increasing Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Promotes the Market Growth



The increasing sedentary lifestyles among the public, especially in the working population has resulted in cardiovascular disorders, poor sleep cycle, obesity, and stress. The rising number of patients who are diagnosed with sleep apnea condition and the inflating need for treatment or the management of the condition escalates the demand for sleep apnea devices across UAE.



Report Scope:



In this report, UAE sleep apnea devices Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UAE Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Type:

Therapeutic

Diagnostic

UAE Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Indication:

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Central Sleep Apnea

UAE Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Others

UAE Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Sleep Apnea Devices Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. UAE Sleep Apnea Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Therapeutic v/s Diagnostic)

6.2.2. By Indication (Obstructive Sleep Apnea v/s Central Sleep Apnea)

6.2.3. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Others)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. UAE Therapeutic Sleep Apnea Devices Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Facial Interfaces, Oral Appliances, Adaptive Servo-Ventilators, Others)

7.2.2. By End User



8. UAE Diagnostic Sleep Apnea Devices Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Polysomnography Devices, Home Sleep Testing Devices, Sleep Screening Devices, Oximeters, Others)

8.2.2. By End User



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. UAE Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ResMed Inc (UAE)

Philips UAE

Invacare UAE

Life Plus Medical Equipment Trading L.L.C.

Drive DeVilbiss UAE

BMC Medical Co.

Sefam-Al Mashriq Medical Supplies

