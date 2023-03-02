Motorcycle Global Market Report 2022: Increased Adoption as Cost-Effective Private Transportation Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycle Market by Type, Propulsion Type, Price Range: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The motorcycle market is expected to experience a significant growth rate of 8.6% from 2022-2031 owing to growing requirement for cost-effective private transportation among people around the world.



Bikes have been increasingly adopted as cost-effective private transportation in the past decade. Although advances in the automotive industry have greatly boosted sales, macroeconomic factors such as increased disposable income and increased urban population have further promoted cross-regional market sales. Also, the manufacturers are focusing on improving the mileage and other features such as larger fuel tanks, air-cooled engines, bucket seats, unique horns, and Bluetooth speaker systems, which will create opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.



The key factors driving the growth of the motorcycle market include rising popularity & evolution in motorcycles events in developed economies and incorporation of cutting-edge technology in motorcycles which creates lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, the factors such as rising adoption of electric motorcycles, growth in investment by manufacturers in motorcycle industry for superior performance and comfort and increase in demand for two-wheeler due to traffic congestion also propels the market toward a positive growth across the globe. Moreover, the factors such as high availability of raw materials, advanced manufacturing facilities, and rapidly growing economy have provided a boost to motorcycle sales globally.



The increasing trend of motorcycling among youth globally owing to the movies in Hollywood and Bollywood related to car and bike racing creates ample opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe.

In order to make motorcycles more sophisticated, motorcycle manufacturers are also focused on new discoveries in the fields of frame metals, riding styles, and shape. For instance, BMW AG modified its S 1000 R in October 2022 to take advantage of aerodynamic advancements.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Standard

Sports

Cruiser

Adventure

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric

By Price Range

Low

Mid

High

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Harley-Davidson Inc.

Triumph

Suzuki

Piaggio & C. SpA

BMW AG

Zero Motorcycles, INC.

KTM AG

TVS Motor Company Ltd.

Yamaha Corporation

Honda

Key Market Insights

By type, the standard segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $85.62 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.8%. However, the sports segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

By propulsion type, the internal combustion engine (ICE) segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $188.53 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.8%. However, the electric segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

By price range, the mid segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $88.30 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.0%. However, the low segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.



