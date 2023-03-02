New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Approaches to IT services for SMEs: 11 operator case studies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425943/?utm_source=GNW

“Operators’ revenue growth from IT services for SMEs lags behind that of other providers, but there are opportunities to accelerate this.”



Many operators are seeking revenue growth by delivering IT services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). However, operators will face several challenges in this market, including the time and costs associated with educating customers about the benefits of IT solutions and ensuring that their technical support can be scaled in line with a growing number of small business customers. This report uses three main categories to assess the IT service strategies of eleven operators worldwide.



This report answers the following questions.





Why do operators want to sell IT services to SMEs?

How do operators’ portfolios of IT solutions for SMEs vary from each other?

What challenges do operators face when delivering IT services to SMEs and how are they trying to overcome these challenges to penetrate the IT market?

Which go-to-market strategies and sales channels are operators using to sell IT services to SMEs?



The following companies are featured in case studies.





A1 Telekom

Comcast Business

Gamma (UK)

Globe Telecom

KPN

Proximus

StarHub

Telefónica Spain

Verizon

Virgin Media O2 Business

Vocus



