LAMEA Communication Platform as a Service Market Report 2023: The UAE Leads the Way with Substantial Government Funding and Support for Technology

The "LAMEA Communication Platform as a Service Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Solution Type, By Services Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Communication Platform as a Service Market would witness market growth of 29.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



CPaaS delivers omni-channel automated interaction solutions that integrate easily with your current business procedures and apps. Additionally, it offers meaningful information and insights about your interactions with customers, the productivity of your employees, and much more. Using automatic scheduling, pre-populated criteria from a business process, or manually depending on a special occurrence, CPaaS may give automated outbound voice and SMS alerts and notifications.



In addition, the CPaaS offers text to voice, individualised recorded audio, and even language transcription as features for outbound communications. With minimal human involvement, automated outbound messaging is a fantastic method to keep clients interested in necessary information.



Platforms that use CPaaS provide real-time analytics and reporting capabilities for tracking SMS delivery and call use information. All of this data is available on a single platform. Your team can readily discover what is working and what isn't by using actionable insights and then make the necessary modifications.



The UAE's government has increased its spending on cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and machine learning (ML), which is behind the increase. The UAE government has unveiled the 'UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence'. It is anticipated that adopting such tactics would depend on artificial technologies for improved outcomes. For example, it will decrease accidents and operating costs in the transportation sector while minimizing chronic and deadly illnesses by identifying them in the health sector. The market is anticipated to see growth during the forecast period due to the rising usage of AI.



The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Communication Platform as a Service Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,070 million by 2028.The Argentina market is experiencing a CAGR of 30.1% during (2022 - 2028). Additionally, The UAE market would display a CAGR of 29.1% during (2022 - 2028).

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

Solution

Message

Video

Voice

Others

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Government

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

RingCentral, Inc

8x8, Inc

Avaya Inc. (Avaya Holdings Corp.)

Sinch AB

Twilio, Inc

Telesign (Proximus Group)

Bandwidth, Inc

CM.com N.V

Vonage Holdings Corp. (Ericsson AB)

Infobip Ltd

