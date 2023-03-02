Electric Vehicle (EV) Plastic Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of $3862.1 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global EV Plastic Market is expected to grow from $942.5 Million in 2021 to $3862.1 Million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.50% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for lightweight materials in EVs, government initiatives to promote EV adoption, and advancements in plastic materials and manufacturing technologies.



Electric Vehicle Plastic Market Overview

The electric vehicle (EV) plastic market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles globally. Plastic materials are widely used in EVs for various components such as battery casings, interior trims, exterior body parts, and other structural components.

Battery casings are one of the primary applications for plastic materials in EVs, as they offer several advantages such as lightweight, cost-effectiveness, and good thermal management. Furthermore, plastic materials are also used in interior and exterior parts, such as bumpers, grilles, dashboards, and door panels.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the EV plastic market, accounting for the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high demand for EVs in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, and the presence of leading plastic manufacturers in the region.

Key Data Covered in the Electric Vehicle Plastic Market Report

Market size and growth rate: The report would provide an estimate of the size of the electric vehicle plastic market, both in terms of revenue and volume. It would also provide historical data and forecast the growth rate of the market over the next few years.

Market segmentation: The report would provide a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, which could include segmentation by material type, application, and region.

Market drivers and challenges: The report would identify the key drivers and challenges in the electric vehicle plastic market. This could include factors such as government initiatives to promote EV adoption, advancements in plastic materials and manufacturing technologies, and the need for lightweight materials.

Competitive landscape: The report would provide an analysis of the competitive landscape of the electric vehicle plastic market, including the key players, their market share, and their strategic initiatives.

Market trends: The report would identify the latest trends in the electric vehicle plastic market, such as the growing use of recycled plastics, the development of new plastic materials, and the increasing use of 3D printing technology in plastic manufacturing.

Regulatory landscape: The report would provide an analysis of the regu latory landscape of the electric vehicle plastic market, including any regulations or standards that impact the use of plastic materials in EVs.

Market opportunities: The report would identify potential opportunities for growth in the electric vehicle plastic market, such as the growing demand for electric vehicles in emerging markets and the increasing focus on sustainable materials.



Top Players in the Electric Vehicle Plastic Market:

BASF (Germany)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Dow (US)

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V (Netherlands)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US)

Covestro (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

LANXESS (Germany)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Electric Vehicle Plastic Market Growth

Increasing demand for electric vehicles: As more consumers adopt electric vehicles, the demand for lightweight and durable plastic materials used in EVs is increasing. Plastic materials are essential for many components in EVs, including battery casings, interior trims, and exterior body parts.

Government initiatives and regulations: Governments around the world are promoting the adoption of electric vehicles through subsidies, tax incentives, and other policy measures. This is creating a favorable environment for EV manufacturers, which in turn is driving demand for plastic materials used in EVs.

Advancements in plastic materials and manufacturing technologies: With the development of new plastic materials, such as high-strength and lightweight plastics, the performance of plastic components in EVs is improving. Additionally, new manufacturing technologies like 3D printing are allowing for more complex and customized plastic parts to be produced more efficiently.

Increasing focus on sustainability: As the world becomes more environmentally conscious, there is growing demand for sustainable materials in all industries, including automotive. Plastic manufacturers are responding to this trend by developing recycled and biodegradable plastics that can be used in EVs.

Segmentation Assessment

Segmentation is an essential aspect of understanding the electric vehicle (EV) plastic market. Here are some common segmentation approaches that could be used in an assessment of this market:

Material type: The EV plastic market can be segmented based on the type of plastic material used in EV components. Common types of plastic materials used in EVs include polypropylene (PP), polyurethane (PU), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). This segmentation can provide insights into the demand for specific plastic materials and the competition among manufacturers.

Application: The EV plastic market can be segmented based on the applications of plastic components in EVs. These applications include battery casings, interior trims, exterior body parts, and other structural components. This segmentation can help identify the key areas of demand for plastic materials in EVs and the competition among manufacturers.

Vehicle type: The EV plastic market can also be segmented based on the type of EV, such as battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). This segmentation can help identify the specific requirements of plastic materials for different types of EVs.

Region: The EV plastic market can be segmented based on geographic regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. This segmentation can help identify regional differences in demand for plastic materials in EVs and the competition among manufacturers in different regions.

End-use industry: The EV plastic market can also be segmented based on the end-use industries, such as automotive OEMs or aftermarket suppliers. This segmentation can help identify the specific requirements of plastic materials for different end-use industries and the competition among manufacturers in each segment.



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 942.5 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 3862.1 Million CAGR 26.50% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players BASF, SABIC, Dow, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Covestro, Solvay, LANXESS, LG Chem, Asahi Kasei Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Analysis

North America: The North American market for EV plastics is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of EVs in the region. The United States and Canada are the major markets in this region, and the growth in the market is driven by government initiatives and regulations, such as the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate in California.

Europe: The European market for EV plastics is expected to be one of the largest markets in the coming years, driven by strict emissions regulations and government incentives for EV adoption. The European Union's (EU) target to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 37.5% by 2030 is driving the demand for lightweight and sustainable materials in EVs.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for EV plastics in the coming years, driven by the growing demand for EVs in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The Chinese government's policy to promote EV adoption, including subsidies for EV buyers and stricter emission standards, is driving the demand for EV plastics in the region.

Rest of the World: The Rest of the World market for EV plastics is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of EVs in emerging markets such as India and Brazil. The demand for lightweight and durable materials in EVs is driving the demand for EV plastics in these markets.

Browse Market Data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on electric vehicle (EV) plastic Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Key Questions Answered in electric vehicle (EV) plastic Report:

What are the current market trends and growth drivers for the EV plastic market?

What are the different types of plastic materials used in EVs, and what are their properties and applications?

What are the different applications of plastic components in EVs, and what are their market sizes and growth prospects?

What are the key challenges faced by manufacturers of EV plastic components, such as cost, durability, and sustainability?

Who are the major players in the EV plastic market, and what are their market shares and competitive strategies?

What are the key regulatory frameworks and policies that are driving the growth of the EV plastic market, such as emissions regulations and government incentives for EV adoption?

What are the growth prospects for the EV plastic market in different regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World?

What are the emerging trends in the EV plastic market, such as the use of recycled and biodegradable plastics, and how are they expected to impact the market in the future?

What are the opportunities for new entrants in the EV plastic market, and what are the key success factors for companies operating in this market?



Electric Vehicle Plastic Market Segmentation

By Plastic Type

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyvinyl Butyral

Polyurethane (PU)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Others

By Application

Powertrain System/ Under Bonnet

Exterior

Interior

Lighting & Electric Wiring

By Component

Dashboard

Seats

Interior Trim

Car Upholstery

Bumper

Body

Exterior Trim

Battery

Engine

Lighting

Electric Wiring

Others

By Vehicle Type

BEV

PHEV/ HEV

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



