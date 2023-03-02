English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

2. March 2023

Announcement no. 20/2023

Ordinary election of employee representation to Jyske Realkredit's Board of Directors

There have been held elections of employee representatives to the board of Jyske Realkredit A/S.

Elected as employee representatives to the company's board of directors for a 4-year period with effect immediately after the company's ordinary general meeting on 29 March 2023 was:

Kim Henriksen and Steen Brastrup Clasen has been both re-elected as employee representatives. Jan Dahlgaard was elected as 1. alternate, and Jimmie Thomsen was re-elected to 2. alternate.







Yours faithfully

Jyske Realkredit A/S





Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Phone: 89 89 90 50

E-mail: ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk