To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
2. March 2023
Announcement no. 20/2023
Ordinary election of employee representation to Jyske Realkredit's Board of Directors
There have been held elections of employee representatives to the board of Jyske Realkredit A/S.
Elected as employee representatives to the company's board of directors for a 4-year period with effect immediately after the company's ordinary general meeting on 29 March 2023 was:
Kim Henriksen and Steen Brastrup Clasen has been both re-elected as employee representatives. Jan Dahlgaard was elected as 1. alternate, and Jimmie Thomsen was re-elected to 2. alternate.
Yours faithfully
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Phone: 89 89 90 50
E-mail: ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk