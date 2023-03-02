New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Jellies and Gummies Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425939/?utm_source=GNW

Global jellies and gummies market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate through 2027.Gummy candies are renowned for their sticky texture, translucent colors, and sweet chewy consistency.



Gelatin is typically used as a base while making gummy candies.Gelatin is a protein that contributes to the distinctive stretchiness of gummy candies.



Gummies typically have a smoother texture than jelly candies.Compared to their gummy counterparts, jellies frequently have a sturdy exterior.



Pectin, potato starch, corn starch, and tapioca are a few common ingredients in jelly candies.

Rising Consumer Awareness to Fuel the Market Growth

Most consumers around the world are adopting vegetarianism or veganism due to growing awareness of the harmful effects of the animal industry on both human health and the environment.In the coming years, it’s anticipated that consumption of gelatin-based jellies and gummies will drastically decline as vegetarianism and veganism become more and more popular lifestyle choices.



For instance, JOM which is a Sweden-based company provides vegetarian gummies in different flavors such as sour cola, blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, etc. to their consumers. Surf Sweets, which is a US-based company also provides organic and vegetarian gummies to their customers. These gummies are allergy-friendly and made up of organic ingredients.

Changing Consumer Preferences Towards Sugar-free Gummies and Jellies

For the new entrants, the rising demand for sugar-free jellies and gummies represents a growth opportunity.Manufacturers have been introducing jellies and gummies with less sugar content in response to consumers’ shifting preferences from sugar-filled jellies and gummies to sugar-free jellies and gummies.



Due to their organic and chewy qualities, jellies and gummies are more popular with people under the age of 17.

Increasing Demand for Confectionary Products

The market for jellies and gummies is being driven by the rising demand for confectionery items among the world’s population.Sweet foods and beverages like baked pastries, candies, jellies, gummies, and sweets are referred to as confectionery products.



Confectioneries are becoming more and more popular among consumers who lead fast-paced lives because they are tasty and require little preparation.The availability of inexpensive non-chocolate confectionary items by various brands is also anticipated to propel the global market.



Additionally, the addition of preservatives and gelling agents makes jellies and gummies more ideal and suitable for consumption over a longer period, drawing consumers away from chocolate confections in favor of jellies and gummies.

Market Segmentation

The global jelly and gummies market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into jellies and gummies).



Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores/Grocery Stores, Online, and Others (Direct Sales, Specialty Stores, etc). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profile

HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG, Jelly Belly Candy Company, Mars Inc., Mondel?z Global LLC, Jelly Belly Candy Company, Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V., The Hershey Company, Decoria Confectionery Co. Ltd., Giant Gummy Bears, Albanese Candy are the major market players operating in the global jelly and gummies market.



