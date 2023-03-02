At 8.25% CAGR, Oncology Information System Market Size, Share is Expected to Reach US$ 2.25 billion in 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Oncology Information System market.

Global Oncology Information System Market stands at US$ 7.59 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.25% over the following Six years to reach US$ 13.44 billion by 2029.

Oncology information systems for various medical devices are extremely expensive. Affordability is a big issue for healthcare businesses, particularly in emerging economies, where budgetary clearances for IT solutions over medical equipment are often difficult to come by. Smaller healthcare organizations struggle to connect medical devices to the Internet, owing to challenges such as integrating various networks with health setups, a lack of wireless connectivity alternatives, and the requirement to add security layers to prevent data breaches.

Oncology information systems (OIS) are software programs that manage a huge amount of clinical and non-clinical data for cancer patients. This system facilitates data integration in a variety of phases, including screening, prevention, diagnosis, and therapy. In the forecasted timeframe, factors such as increasing usage of OIS solutions and rising cancer cases are predicted to have a significant impact. According to the National Cancer Institute, by 2040, the number of new cancer cases will increase by 29.5 million, while cancer-related fatalities will rise to 16.4 million every year.

Oncology Information System Market Growth Insights

Rising incidence of cancer: The demand for oncology information systems is being driven by the quickly rising incidence of cancer worldwide. In order to effectively handle cancer patients, healthcare providers need to be able to manage patient data, monitor treatments, and measure outcomes.

Increasing adoption of electronic health records: The market for oncology information systems is expanding as a result of the fast uptake of electronic health records (EHRs). To give healthcare professionals a comprehensive picture of patient health data, which is essential for the efficient management of cancer patients, oncology information systems can be integrated with EHRs.

Technological advancements: Innovation in the market for oncology information systems is being driven by technological developments like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics. These technologies can assist medical professionals in personalizing treatment plans, increasing the precision of cancer diagnoses, and keeping track of patient outcomes.

Increasing demand for personalized medicine: Oncology information systems are being adopted due to the rising demand for personalized medicine in the therapy of cancer. In order to improve therapy outcomes, these systems can assist healthcare professionals in creating individualized treatment plans based on patient-specific data.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Oncology Information System Market covered in this report are:

Varian Medical Systems Inc

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Elekta AB

Epic Systems Corporation

IBM

Cerner Corporation

Advanced-Data Systems

Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Elekta announced the launch of Elekta Unity, a new imaging system that combines magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with linear accelerator (linac) technology for improved cancer treatment planning.

In December 2021, Cerner Corporation announced a partnership with Genomic Health, Inc. to integrate genomic data into Cerner's electronic health record (EHR) platform for more personalized cancer treatment planning.

In November 2021, Philips Healthcare announced the launch of its new IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology platform, which offers integrated oncology software solutions to support clinical decision-making in radiation therapy.

In October 2021, Varian Medical Systems announced the launch of its new Eclipse v16.1 treatment planning software, which incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for more accurate and personalized cancer treatment planning.

Attributes Value Oncology Information System Market Share (2022) US$ 7.59 Billion Oncology Information System market Projected Size (2029) US$ 13.44 billion Oncology Information System Market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 8.25%.

Segment Overview

The Oncology Information System Market is segmented by Software, By end user, and by Application.

Understanding the Oncology Information System market requires segmentation because it enables businesses to create goods and services that are specifically catered to the requirements of their target market. For instance, treatment management systems may be better suited for oncology offices while treatment planning systems may be better suited for hospitals and research facilities. Similarly to this, smaller healthcare facilities might benefit more from cloud-based deployment, whereas larger hospitals might favor on-premise deployment. In general, segmentation aids businesses in locating the most promising market prospects and creating efficient customer-targeting strategies.

By Software By Application By end user Patient information system

TPS

RIS

PACS

Services Medical

Radiation

Surgical oncology Hospitals

Cancer care centers

Government institution

Academia

Oncology Information System Market Regional Insights

North America: The United States is the main driver of market development in North America, which is home to the largest market for oncology information systems. The market is fueled by the existence of numerous hospitals and study institutes, government programs to enhance cancer care, and the rising adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Asia-Pacific: The market for oncology information systems is predicted to expand at the highest rate in the Asia-Pacific region due to rising government spending on healthcare, an increase in cancer incidence, and a growing uptake of cutting-edge technologies.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Oncology Information System Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive Oncology Information System Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Oncology Information System Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Oncology Information System industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Oncology Information System Market vendors

