Canned Wine Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027F

The global canned wine market is expected to grow at an impressive rate through 2027 on account of rising demand for the beverage due to people’s growing awareness of its health benefits.Young people are more likely than older generations to develop new drinking occasions, which helps to increase beverage sales.



The millennial generations are shifting their preferences toward canned wines which have resulted in a huge increase in the demand for canned wines, combined with rising demand for different types of flavors attracting customers for the consumption of canned wines. For Instance, the Underwood brand of the Union Wine Company, a US-based company, provides various canned wines with different flavors such as Underwood rose bubbles, Underwood rose, Underwood pinot noir, Underwood the bubbles, Underwood white Haute sangria, Underwood the Spritz, etc.

Shift in Alcohol Consumption

Changing demographics in different parts of the world significantly impact the canned wine market.There has been a shift in millennials’ global alcohol consumption over the past 20 years.



The millennial generation is more aware of how much alcohol they consume and looks for options with moderate or lower alcohol content. Additionally, as younger generations have grown more concerned with the environment and their carbon footprints, wine producers have been forced to introduce organic and environmentally friendly packaged wines.

Changing Consumer Preferences Will Fuel the Market Growth

The quick shift in consumer preferences away from traditional bottled wines to canned wines has fueled the demand for canned wine globally.This is due to their portability, ease of use while traveling, and other factors.



Moreover, rising demand from the young and working population is also fueling the demand for canned wines worldwide.As consumers demand new and convenient products to fit their hectic schedules.



Cans’ superior durability and quicker cooling speed compared to conventional wine bottles are fostering the market growth.For instance, consumers in the United States are attracted to canned sparkling wines, as they are more portable, and lightweight than their counterparts, and booming sales of wines with less sugar content, are some of the factors providing lucrative growth opportunities across the country.



Heineken provides sparkling wine under the name “Comb and Hive”, which is made up of real sugar and wildflower honey fermented with orange blossom flowers and a hint of fizz.

Increase in Social Gathering Will Further Fuel the Market Growth

The desire for outdoor recreational activities such as overnight camping, RV camping, and fishing are significant factors fueling the growth of the canned wine market during the forecast period.These factors include the rising customer preference for more suitable ways to consume wine during outdoor parties, house parties, camping, and other social gatherings.



The growing demand for portable, convenient, and more sturdy wine containers than glass at the time for outdoor activities is positively influencing the market growth. In addition, millennials, particularly working-class members, are spending more on wine than other alcoholic beverages, such as whiskey and rum, due to customers’ changing tastes and preferences and the rising demand for novel and exotic flavors, which in turn is driving the growth of the market.

Rising Consumer Awareness to Aid the Market Growth

Due to growing consumer awareness of health and environmental issues, consumers are willing to spend more on convenient, organic foods and beverages that use sustainable packaging.As a result, the demand for canned wines is expected to increase, fostering industry growth.



According to studies, aluminum cans are less expensive and more convenient to store and stack than other packaging options, which results in less breakage.

Due to the rise in awareness, manufacturers launch canned wines to attract consumers.For instance, Lisa Rinna, a US-based actress, and businesswoman established Rinna Wines.



The Sparkling Brut and Sparkling Brut Rosé in the release were made in collaboration with Prestige Beverage Group and produced in Provence’s heart.The Sparkling Brut offers flavors of green apple, hints of Brioche, and citrus and pear aromas.



At the same time, the Sparkling Brut Rosé combines fresh strawberry and raspberry flavors with layers of citrus orange and a tinge of spice.

Market Segmentation

The global canned wine market is segmented into product type, alcoholic content, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the global canned wine market is further fragmented into sparkling wine, fortified wine, red wine, and others).



Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, On Trade, specialist retailers, online, and others.Based on alcohol content, the market is segmented into low, medium, and high.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Company Profiles

E. & J. Gallo Winery, Union Wine Company, Constellation Brands Inc., SANS Wine Co., Integrated Beverage Group LLC, The Family Coppola, Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., The Canned Wine Company, Treasury Wine Estates, Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global canned wines market. Various companies are offering a wide variety of canned wines such as Barefoot Hard Seltzer, Underwood Rose, Underwood White Haute Sangria, Underwood Pinot Gris, Kim Crawford Iced Tea Wine Spritz, Kim Crawford Iced Tea Wine Spritz.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global canned wines market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Canned Wine Market, By Type:

o Sparkling Wine

o Fortified Wine

o Red Wine

o Others

• Canned Wine Market, By Alcohol Content:

o Low

o Medium

o High

• Canned Wine Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o On Trade

o Specialist Retailers

o Online

o Others



• Canned Wine Market, By Region:

• North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

• Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

• Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

UAE

Turkey

• South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Canned Wines market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

