Land Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Growth of Industrial & Agriculture Sectors Bolsters Industry

The land survey equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 8,068.0 million in 2022 to US$ 12,568.4 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028.



The use of terrestrial laser scanners is growing steadily in land surveys. Terrestrial laser scanners with high precision systems can work under various environmental conditions and circumstances, such as deep mines. Terrestrial laser scanners are most suitable for surveying the mining field as this industry needs accurate data to get the facility's as-built documentation. Special attention is paid to the equipment that supports vertical transport for the safe operation of underground mines.

Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers

Rising Development in Real Estate

Increasing Growth of Industrial & Agriculture Sectors

Key Market Restraints

Lack of Skilled Manpower

Key Market Opportunities

Development of Terrestrial Laser Scanners

Future Trends

Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Remote Control Drones

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Land Survey Equipment Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East

4.2.5 South America

4.2.6 Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

4.2.7 Africa

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

4.5 Standards and Regulations

4.6 Competitive Benchmarking

4.7 Growth Matrix



5. Land Survey Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Land Survey Equipment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Land Survey Equipment Market Overview

6.2 Land Survey Equipment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Land survey equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Solution

7.1 Overview

7.2 Land survey equipment Market, By Solution (2021 And 2028)

7.3 Hardware

7.4 Software

7.5 Services



8. Land Survey Equipment Market Analysis - By Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Industry (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Mining

8.4 Construction

8.5 Agriculture

8.6 Oil and Gas

8.7 Others



9. Land Survey Equipment Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Land Survey Equipment Market, By Application (2021 and 2028)

9.4 Volumetric Calculations

9.5 Inspection

9.6 Layout Points

9.7 Monitoring

9.8 Others



10. Land Survey Equipment Market Analysis - By Hardware

10.1 Overview

10.2 Land Survey Equipment Market Breakdown, by Hardware, 2021 & 2028

10.3 GNSS Systems

10.4 Levels

10.5 3D Laser Scanners

10.6 Total Stations

10.7 Theodolites

10.8 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

10.9 Machine Control Systems

10.10 Machine Guidance Systems

10.11 Others



11. Land Survey Equipment Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Land Survey Equipment Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis



13. Land Survey Equipment Market - Industry Landscape



14. Company Profile



15. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Hexagon AB

GUANGDONG KOLIDA INSTRUMENT CO. LTD.

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.

South Surveying & Mapping Technology CO., LTD.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Hi-Target

PENTAX Surveying

Suzhou FOIF Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch Tool

