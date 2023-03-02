iSpecimen Named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies Annual List for 2023

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers (“iSpecimen”), has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies as part of the biotech category for 2023. Fast Company is a business magazine that focuses on technology, business and design.



“Every day, healthcare institutions are throwing away valuable biospecimens they no longer need. However, what ends up disposed can actually serve as valuable resources for medical researchers in need of these types of biospecimens,” said Tracy Curley, CEO of iSpecimen. “Our team has worked tirelessly to solve this disconnect and eliminate the cumbersome and time-consuming process for researchers, who are our customers, to obtain this critical biomaterial. Being named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list is a testament to our continued success in working to reinvent the biospecimen procurement process that will in turn help to further accelerate medical discovery.”

The iSpecimen Marketplace® allows life science researchers to search for and find millions of human biospecimens across iSpecimen’s global, proprietary network of healthcare providers, who have access to large, diverse patient populations and specimens. iSpecimen’s proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search via a Google-like search bar for biospecimens based on demographic traits, medical conditions, procedures, blood type, country of collection and much more.

iSpecimen addresses the highly fragmented and inefficient biospecimen procurement market that makes compliance and contracting increasingly complex and challenging for researchers to manage themselves. The iSpecimen Marketplace compliantly connects each side of this fragmented market to reduce the costs, time and risks for both suppliers and customers in the biospecimen supply chain.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19-20, 2023. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14, 2023.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

