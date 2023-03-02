Matinas BioPharma Announces that MAT2203 Will Be Featured in Two Oral Presentations at ECCMID

BEDMINSTER, N.J., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma (NYSE American: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering groundbreaking therapies using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access, announces that MAT2203, an oral LNC formulation of amphotericin B (AMB), will be featured in two oral presentations at the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID). The hybrid in-person and virtual Congress is being held April 15-18 in Copenhagen and the MAT2203 presentations will both take place on April 18.



The two presentations are as follows:

“All-oral lipid nanocrystal amphotericin B for cryptococcal meningitis: a phase II randomized trial” will be presented by David Boulware, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota and Principal Investigator for the Phase 2 EnACT trial evaluating MAT2203 in cryptococcal meningitis.



“Calcaneal Rhodotorula mucilaginosa osteomyelitis treated with oral amphotericin B (MAT2203)” - Senior Author, Marisa H. Miceli, MD, Professor of Medicine, Specializing in Fungal Infections and Transplant Diseases, Division of Infectious Diseases, Internal Medicine, at the University of Michigan.



“We are delighted that clinical evidence supporting the ability of MAT2203 to safely and effectively improve outcomes for patients suffering from potentially deadly fungal infections will be presented at this prestigious conference,” said Theresa Matkovits, PhD, Chief Development Officer of Matinas BioPharma. “The efficacy of amphotericin B is well established, but this fungicidal drug is typically administered selectively only to patients with severe disease because of its toxicity, which significantly limits its use. MAT2203 reduces systemic toxicity by directing amphotericin B to targeted cells at sites of infection, supporting a favorable safety profile relative to IV-administered AMB with the additional benefit of oral administration. The data to be presented at ECCMID, from both our EnACT Phase 2 trial and a compelling compassionate use case, support our strategy of developing the ideal antifungal agent for the treatment of a variety of invasive fungal infections while also potentially having a dramatic pharmacoeconomic impact on the cost of treating these deadly diseases.

“Importantly, success with MAT2203 gives us confidence that our platform technology can be applied beyond small molecules to a multitude of treatment modalities that alter the genetic mechanisms that underlie disease, an area we view as the future of medicine,” added Dr. Matkovits. “We believe that our delivery platform holds promise for the targeted delivery of gene therapy, providing Matinas with the opportunity to develop robust internal and partnered drug development candidates.”

About MAT2203

Matina BioPharma is developing MAT2203 as a potential oral broad-spectrum treatment for invasive deadly fungal infections. Although amphotericin B is a fungicidal agent, it is currently only available through an intravenous route of administration, which is known to be associated with a number of significant safety issues such as renal toxicity and anemia due to very high circulating levels of amphotericin B. MAT2203 has the potential to overcome the significant limitations of the currently available amphotericin B products due to its targeted oral delivery, combining comparable fungicidal activity with targeted delivery resulting in a lower risk of toxicity and potentially creating the ideal antifungal agent for the treatment of invasive fungal infections.

About ECCMID

The European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) has become one of the most comprehensive and influential congresses in the field of infectious diseases and an exciting networking opportunity, bringing together more than 14,000 colleagues from all over the world. The scientific program is built by the ECCMID Programme Committee, an independent group of experts representing all disciplines related to clinical microbiology, infectious diseases, infection control and prevention, and public health.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering groundbreaking therapies using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access. The Company is developing its own internal portfolio of products as well as partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop novel formulations that capitalize on the unique characteristics of the LNC platform.

Preclinical and clinical data have demonstrated that this novel technology can provide solutions to many of the challenges in achieving safe and effective intracellular delivery for both small molecules and larger, more complex molecules such as mRNA, DNA plasmids, antisense oligonucleotides, and vaccines. The combination of a unique mechanism of action and flexibility with formulation and route of administration (including oral) positions Matinas’ LNC technology potentially to become the preferred next-generation intracellular drug delivery vehicle with distinct advantages over both lipid nanoparticles and viral vectors. For more information, please visit www.matinasbiopharma.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to our business activities, our strategy and plans, our collaborations with National Resilience, Inc. and BioNTech SE, the potential of our LNC platform delivery technology, and the future development of its product candidates, the Company’s ability to identify and pursue development, licensing and partnership opportunities for its products or platform delivery technology on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approval and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "could," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company’s products; and the other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Matinas BioPharma’s product candidates are all in a development stage and are not available for sale or use.

