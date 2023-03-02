Else Nutrition Increases Production Capacity to Satisfy the Increasing Strong Demand

Else adds a second US powder production facility and begins manufacturing in Europe, tripling its production capacity.

Else increases production pace to end out-of-stock and build up inventory levels.





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces that it has begun manufacturing in a second powder production facility in the US and that it will perform the first commercial production in Europe in March 2023. The additional production facilities more than triple Else’s production capacity.

Until the end of 2022 Else Nutrition had a single powder manufacturing plant that supported its sales in North America and globally. The addition of the two new production facilities will allow Else to satisfy the fast-growing retail demand from brick-and-mortar retailers and online sales from Amazon and Else’s e-store. The additional production will reduce the risk of future out-of-stock dramatically.

In January and February Else performed two commercial production campaigns in the US, resolving many out-of-stock issues. In March Else will perform three additional production campaigns, two in the US and one in Europe, resolving all remaining out-of-stock issues. Else plans to continue its accelerated manufacturing plan throughout 2023 to support the growing demand and to establish a higher level of available inventory.

“The additional production facilities will allow us to stabilize our production and build up sufficient inventory levels to meet the robust demand from our customers.” - Hamutal Yitzhak, Else's CEO, and Co-Founder. “We are excited to have entered a new phase in our journey, where leading grocery and mass North American retailers are now adding our products to their shelves, our ability to properly support this fast-growing demand is critical for our success.”

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. The parent company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It won the 'Best Dairy Alternative' Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category. During September 2022 Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon.

