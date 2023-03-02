Quris-AI Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

BOSTON and TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quris-AI , has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.



This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

Quris is leveraging the power of AI to disrupt the drug development process and completely change pharma’s approach. “The future is not only predicting which drugs will work safely on the human body, getting them to market faster and cutting the costs of production, but also better tailoring drugs to patients' individual needs,” said Isaac Bentwich, Founder and CEO, Quris. “We are thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company for the work we are doing to tackle pharma’s greatest challenge, and we look forward to closing the clinical prediction gap in the years ahead.”

Throughout 2022, Quris fast-tracked its novel drug R&D, expanded its team and established partnerships to revolutionize drug development. A few highlights include:

Pharma powerhouse Merck KGaA signed a multi-year agreement with Quris and is currently testing Quris’ clinical safety prediction platform. The testing is focused on identifying potential liver toxicity risks for drug candidates, with special emphasis on detecting ones that preclinical experiments failed to identify.

with Quris and is currently testing Quris’ clinical safety prediction platform. The testing is focused on identifying potential liver toxicity risks for drug candidates, with special emphasis on detecting ones that preclinical experiments failed to identify. Securing an additional $9 million in seed funding (bringing its total seed round to $37 million) to continue advancing its Bio-AI platform, growing the team and strengthening industry collaborations to speed its novel drug research.

(bringing its total seed round to $37 million) to continue advancing its Bio-AI platform, growing the team and strengthening industry collaborations to speed its novel drug research. Working closely in partnership with The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute to train its AI platform on NYSCF’s unmatched stem-cell automation technology. Combining the power of the NYSCF and Quris’s AI-based clinical prediction, high-throughput screening and stem cell disease modeling, the Quris platform is being trained on known safe and toxic drugs, so it can rapidly screen thousands of potential drug formulations on hundreds of genetically diverse, miniaturized “patients-on-a-chip” to test efficacy at a fraction of the cost.



Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT QURIS-AI

Quris-AI, the world’s first Bio-AI clinical-prediction platform, ensures the safety and efficacy of new drugs. Revolutionizing the drug development process, the company is pioneering clinical trials on chips – testing thousands of novel drug candidates on hundreds of miniaturized “patients-on-a-chip.” Its fully automated, self-training AI platform accurately predicts clinical safety and efficacy for novel drugs faster and more cost effectively than ever before – all while minimizing animal testing. Dual-headquartered in Boston and Israel and backed by strategic biotech and big data investors, Quris is led by a proven team of AI and medical research powerhouses who are already preparing its lead discovery for clinical trials. For more information, visit www.quris.ai .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact:

