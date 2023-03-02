Beryllium Sales Revenue to Reach USD 204 Million by 2033 as Manufacturing of Military Jets Increasing: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beryllium market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 204 million by the end of 2023, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide demand for beryllium is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.



Beryllium possesses a multitude of desirable properties such as low weight, low density, stiffness, thermal conductivity, high melting point, dimensional stability at varying temperatures, and heat-absorbing capabilities. Beryllium alloys are highly sought-after in several industries, including industrial, electrical, and medical, due to their unique features such as long-lasting spring, corrosion resistance, and electrical conductivity. Beryllium is alloyed with various materials such as iron, copper, magnesium, and aluminum, which further contributes to its increased demand.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8402

Beryllium is primarily produced from beryl and bertrandite ores, with bertrandite currently accounting for approximately 90% of global production. As a result, the growing demand for beryllium is expected to drive mining companies to increase their investments in new bertrandite ore sites.

Despite the many advantages of beryllium alloys, the high costs associated with them may prompt automotive manufacturers to explore alternative options. Additionally, beryllium suppliers may face challenges in terms of depleting raw material resources. However, the rising demand for third and fourth-generation technologies to improve mobile communication power and bandwidth speed could present new opportunities in the market.

The elevated cost of high-purity beryllium is attributed to its exceptional properties, such as low weight and high elastic modulus and stiffness. However, the scarcity of the product to satisfy the escalating demand from diverse end-use industries coupled with its high cost could push manufacturers towards alternatives. Titanium, aluminum, and copper alloys are commonly used as substitutes for beryllium.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global beryllium market stands at US$ 119.1 million in 2023.

The market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 204 million by the end of 2033.

Demand for beryllium is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033.

Sales of beryllium in the aerospace and defense sectors are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States accounted for around 68% of global beryllium production in 2022.

Demand for beryllium in Canada is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% through 2033.

Sales of beryllium in Germany are set to rise at a CAGR of 3% over the decade.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8402

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are actively involved in developing more efficient beryllium products to generate more leads in the target market.

For instance:

In July 2022, Materion Corporation collaborated with Kairos Power to establish an MSPP (molten salt purification plant) at Materion in Elmore, Ohio, to commercially manufacture FLiBe. FLiBe is a type of molten salt coolant utilized in nuclear energy production. As the leading domestic supplier of beryllium fluoride components for energy solutions, Materion's commissioning of the MSPP is a significant step towards enhancing the production of FLiBe.



Key Companies Profiled

Materion Corporation

Alliance Design and Development Group, Inc.

Imperial Metal Industries Limited

Farmers Copper Ltd.

Stanford Advanced Materials

Aviva Metals, Inc.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corporation

NGK Metals Corporation

Winning Strategy

Key suppliers of beryllium are launching new products to attract the attention of global consumers.

For instance:

In April 2022, IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. inaugurated its expanded copper alloy foundry facility in Franklin, Indiana. The company has the capability to manufacture various 2-ton billets of beryllium-copper alloy material at this plant.



Beryllium Industry Segmentation

By Type: Alloys Metals Ceramics Others

By End Use : Industrial Components Automotive Healthcare Oil and Gas and Other Energy Sources Aerospace and Defense Electronics and Telecommunication Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Quick Buy: Beryllium Market Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8402

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global beryllium market for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (alloys, metals, ceramics, others) and end use (industrial components, healthcare, automotive, oil & gas, other energy sources, aerospace & defense, electronics & telecommunication, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Beryllium Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will sales in the global Beryllium Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Beryllium market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Beryllium Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Gallium Oxide Market: Besides the semiconductor industry, where demand is high, gallium oxide is also used by academic & research labs for research & development activities across regions. The global gallium oxide market has witnessed robust growth at a CAGR of 8.7% over the past half-decade.

Gallium Oxide Substrate Market: The global gallium oxide substrate market is anticipated to value at US$ 4.5 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach US$ 9.7 million by the end of 2032. Sales of gallium oxide substrate accounted for nearly 36.3% of the global gallium oxide market at the end of 2021.

Gallium Arsenide Market: Gallium Arsenide Market is set to witness stupendous growth during the forecasted period. Japan is the promising region for gallium arsenide market growth. The manufacturing of Gallium Arsenide must be monitored and highly regulated.

Gallium Nitride Market: Gallium nitride market is set to observe steady growth during 2021-2031. Rising demand for wireless devices is driving the gallium nitride market growth. Gallium Nitride is also used in health care with technology enhancement.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.