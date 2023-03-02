Krystal Biotech to Present at the 43rd Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

PITTSBURGH, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases, announced today that the Company will participate in the 43rd Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference, which is taking place in Boston from March 6-8.



Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the conference and host investor meetings on March 7 at 10:30am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here , and an archived version of the webcast will be available following the presentation on the Investor section of the Company’s website .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases.

