Predictive Analytics Market Projected To Hit USD 44.84 Billion at a 27.70% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Predictive Analytics Market : By Techniques, By Vertical, By Application, By Organization Size, By Deployment - Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2020 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 27.70% to attain a valuation of around USD 44.84 Billion by the end of 2030.

Predictive Analytics Market Analysis

Market expansion is being driven by growing corporate knowledge of the value of created data that can be used to predict future outcomes using predictive analytic solutions. The amount of data collected has increased dramatically as a result of rising internet usage and the variety of ways to obtain it. This has helped to spread and enhance high-speed internet services all across the world. Also, the growing popularity of integrated and connected technologies has given providers of predictive analytics solutions a platform to profit from the phenomenal growth of the internet.

Predictive Analytics Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as:

SAS Institute Inc. (United States)

Oracle Corporation (United States)

Microsoft Corporation (United States)

SAP SE (Germany)

Predictive Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Predictive Analytics Market Size by 2030 USD 44.84 Billion (2030) Market CAGR during 2022-2030 27.70% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increased R&D initiatives and strategic collaborations among industry participants

For instance, to increase income and decide on starting lineups, the NBA's Orlando Magic use SAS predictive analytics. The Orlando Magic organization's business users have easy access to information. The most recent information, including the game and seat level, is now visible to the Magic. Furthermore, market expansion in this sector is anticipated to be fueled by increased consumer awareness of the advantages of predictive analytics solutions in business operations.

Technology advancements have improved the business picture for predictive analytics as a result of COVID-19. Predictive analytics are now being used more quickly thanks to COVID-19; previously, it would have taken the markets years to do so. For example, stakeholders are profiting from prediction models to monitor COVID-19 immunisation rates.

Predictive analytics is being impacted by the epidemic as stakeholders need real-time data for their supply chains.

Global data production has expanded as a result of economic growth in many nations. As corporate data expands quickly, businesses are recruiting more and more teams of analysts and data scientists to process and evaluate collected data. As a result, businesses are using predictive analytics solutions more frequently to make better use of the data already accessible and foresee future trends. Additionally, these technologies' enormous revenue-generating potential is accelerating their uptake. The traditional shopping experiences of consumers have been improved by e-commerce. The key elements boosting businesses' sales include targeted online/social media advertising, email campaigns, and consumer perception analysis.

Merchants concentrate on real-time consumer purchasing behaviour analysis as linked gadgets gain in popularity. Results from real-time analytics can also be utilised to develop personalised offers that will keep customers longer.

increased strategic cooperation between industrial players

Market growth is anticipated to be fueled by rising strategic collaborations among top industry players for the advancement of predictive analytics throughout the forecast period. To create novel solutions, major market players strategically work with other businesses and research institutions. Such market-wide strategic alliances are anticipated to encourage market expansion soon. For instance, in August 2021, Altair announced the purchase of S-FRAME Software, a structural analysis platform that engineers all over the world use to assess a structure's capacity to withstand external pressures while maintaining design code compliance.

lack of qualified personnel with sufficient understanding of how predictive analytics solutions work

There aren't many trained workers in the sector who are familiar with how predictive analytics solutions operate. This worries a lot of businesses in the market because qualified personnel are needed to implement and run predictive analytics systems correctly. Individuals must be skilled enough to analyse expected data and take appropriate action depending on the findings. Services like training and consulting have therefore seen significant market growth as a result of the aforementioned difficulties.

Opportunity in the development of predictive analytics solutions

Increasing improvements in the methods and procedures utilised to create predictive analytics solutions are anticipated to present considerable prospects for current enterprises.

Furthermore, there is a significant demand for these solutions due to the importance of predictive analytics measures becoming increasingly well known.

Segmentation Overview

BFSI, retail, manufacturing, government & defence, healthcare & life sciences, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, communications & IT, and others make up the predictive analytics market segmentation by vertical. Predictive analytics market growth was dominated by the BFSI sector in 2021, and this pattern is anticipated to persist with the highest CAGR during the projected period. The need for advanced financial analytics solutions is rising along with support from the government for protecting sensitive personal and national security data. In order to create a dashboard, banks can use predictive analytics to streamline their collection processes and observe patterns of in-and-out payments at ATMs and branch locations.

Fraud detection, client engagement, and targeting are other factors fueling segment growth.

The market is divided into small and medium-sized businesses and large businesses according on organisation size. In 2021, the market was controlled by major firms. To predict future patterns based on historical data, these businesses are increasingly using predictive analytics solutions. Big businesses are also constructing their upcoming business plans based on expected results. Also, businesses gain a competitive edge via predictive analysis of enormous historical data and are able to improve their overall performance as a result.

The market is divided into on-premises and cloud deployments. The market was dominated by the cloud category as a result of technological improvements.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the regions into which the predictive analytics market has been segmented. The largest share of the market was in North America. The region with the highest CAGR during the predicted period will be Asia-Pacific.

For electronic article monitoring systems, the North American Region had the greatest market share in 2021. This could be attributed to technological advancements and a sizable presence of market players, especially in the US However, it is anticipated that venture capitalists' support for new competitors will lessen market competition.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the greatest CAGR during the projection period. The high growth of the regional market can be attributed to the growing implementation and application of sophisticated predictive analytics technologies. Also, due to the Asia-Pacific market's greater potential, more providers of solutions and services are setting up shop there. Additionally, the market in the region is probably being driven by rising interest in and investment in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and machine learning.

