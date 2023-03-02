New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biodegradable Cutlery Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425935/?utm_source=GNW

The global biodegradable cutlery market is expected to grow at a brisk rate during the forecast period on account of increasing awareness about the harmful effects of non-biodegradable plastic wastes and surging demand for eco-friendly, secure, and sustainable cutlery. Biodegradable cutlery is witnessing increased demand in commercial setups such as restaurants, catering services, and house parties as it is affordable and secure.

Biodegradable cutlery is a trend that is being adopted across the globe to lessen plastic waste and greenhouse gas emissions.Biodegradable cutlery such as bowls, plates, cups, and meal trays that can decompose within months of being thrown away is referred to as biodegradable tableware.



The market is expanding as a result of rising investment in research and development of compostable materials, combined with rising economic awareness regarding the use of plastic and other toxic material cutlery.

Rising Consumer’s Awareness Regarding Non-Biodegradable Products Fuels Market Growth

Increasing consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of using non-biodegradable products is one of the main factors fueling the market’s expansion.Additionally, the implementation of supportive government regulations restricting the use of plastic tableware and other products is also driving the market.



In restaurants, fast food outlets, and hotels worldwide, there is an increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable cutlery due to the significant development of the food and beverage industry.Additionally, biodegradable cutlery is a practical substitute that offers the ease of disposable utensils at gatherings, picnics, and other events, with the added benefit of having a little adverse impact on the environment.



For Instance, Bahrain-based Bagasse International launched its Agriware brand of cutlery and tableware in a few Carrefour stores across the nation.Agriware products are superior to paper because they guarantee complete biodegradability in landfills and are made from plant fibers and sugarcane pulp that don’t harm the environment or marine life.



Therefore, increasing consumer awareness helps grow the demand for the market, which further increases the business of the biodegradable cutlery market.

Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Cutlery Propels Market Growth

The growing demand for eco-friendly, secure, and sustainable cutlery due to the rise in cafeterias, fast food outlets, and restaurants is driving the need for biodegradable plates and cups.For picnics, parties, and other gatherings, eco-friendly cutlery is a practical substitute that provides the convenience of disposable plates, cups, and spoons.



Additionally, they don’t harm the environment in any way.For instance, Thooshan, a Kerala-based company, introduced a line of edible tableware to battle single-use plastic.



After two long years of research, it was begun in 2021 to examine the viability of using wheat bran as the primary component of cutlery and its biodegradability.The company offers extra income to farmers who supply wheat bran, which is typically discarded as an agriculture by-product, making it both environmentally and economically sustainable.



As people became more conscious of the damaging effects of non-biodegradable cutlery on the environment and began using organic and biodegradable cutlery to conduct ecologically friendly business, the market for biodegradable cutlery has experienced significant growth in recent years.

Higher Cost Than Traditional Cutlery is The Biggest Challenge For Market

The price of biodegradable plates, cups, spoons, and forks is higher than that of conventional disposable cutlery, which restrains market expansion.In addition, some biodegradable plastics release greenhouse gases during the decomposition process, which may have some adverse effects on the environment despite their many environmental benefits.



These issues are the main barriers preventing the market for biodegradable cutlery from expanding.Plastics that are "bio-based" or "biodegradable" are produced using plants such as corn and soybeans.



As a result of the frequent pesticide application to these crops, there is a high risk of contamination.Biodegradable plastics are expensive owing to the need for technologically advanced composters and processors, which also drives up the price of bio-based cutlery.



Some biodegradable plastics have the potential to release methane into landfills as they break down. These factors could limit the market’s expansion for bio-based cutlery globally during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global biodegradable cutlery market is segmented based on product type, raw material, end-user, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is fragmented into spoons, knives, forks, plates, and others.



Based on raw materials, the market is segmented into wood, husk, paper, plastic, and others.Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hotels, hospitals, restaurants, catering services, and others.



Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into offline and online. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profile

Blasso, LLC., Greenwood (Dalian) Industrial Co., Ltd., BeGreen Packaging, LLC., Aevia Ideas, Inc., WoodAble, Greenprint, WorldCentric, Papelyco, Ecoware Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Biopac UK Ltd. are the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global biodegradable cutlery market. Various companies provide different types of cutleries such as spoons, knives, fork, plates, and others.



