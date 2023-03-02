Pano AI Recognized as One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023 in Fast Company’s Annual list

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pano AI, a pioneer in climate change adaptation technology, has earned a place on Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year’s list highlights businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

Pano AI was founded to accelerate global adaptation to the increasing frequency and intensity of climate-related natural disasters. It has earned a coveted place on the list for its use of cameras, satellites and AI to detect new wildfire ignitions and alert fire authorities. This helps first responders get to the scene faster and more safely—with the right equipment, up-to-date information, and enhanced coordination—so they can stop a new ignition in its tracks.

“Being recognized as one of the world’s most innovative companies, alongside highly respected entrepreneurs and leading innovators, is an honor for Pano,” said Sonia Kastner, CEO and founder of Pano AI. “The climate crisis is already generating more extreme and destructive weather patterns across the planet; our ability to adapt is critical to our way of life. Our mission at Pano is to make these disasters less harmful and destructive by leveraging modern technology and data, starting with wildfires. We are proud to be providing powerful tools to the firefighting community and emergency managers so that they can better safeguard communities, our infrastructure, and our forests.”

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Wildfires impact more of us than ever; over time, this danger will only grow as temperatures increase. Pano is the first, and only, fully-integrated active wildfire detection solution, harnessing AI, that can accelerate climate adaptation by making forests less vulnerable to severe wildfires. Since being founded in 2020, Pano has expanded rapidly, raising $20M in Series A to bring active wildfire detection to six states in the U.S (California, Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, Washington, and Montana), and two states in Australia (New South Wales and Queensland), monitoring over 5.6 million acres of land for wildfire threat. With this expansion, Pano has engaged global partners and secured customer contracts with Portland General Electric, Xcel Energy, Holy Cross Energy, Boulder County, the Big Sky Montana Fire Department, Aspen Fire Protection District, Noosa Council (Australia), Southern Cross Forests (Australia), Forestry Corp (Australia) and T-Mobile.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy. Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023.

ABOUT PANO AI

Pano AI is the first disaster preparedness technology provider to offer a fully-integrated solution for active wildfire detection using artificial intelligence to help fire authorities identify and extinguish new ignitions before they become a threat. Harnessing the latest developments in hardware, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based software, Pano AI provides fire agencies with real-time actionable intelligence and situational awareness to coordinate an informed rapid response to wildfires before they escalate, safeguarding lives, communities, and the environment. To learn more about Pano, visit: www.pano.ai/

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com