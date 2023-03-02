New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Clothing Rental Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425933/?utm_source=GNW

The global online clothing rental market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR through 2027.Online clothing rental is a concept for a service that generally involves services that assist people in renting different clothing items to consumers according to their requirements for a set amount of time.



Consumers evaluate these services as convenient and cost-effective. The user has the choice to rent clothing for a variety of events, including photo shoots, theme parties, corporate events, wedding ceremonies, and filming.

Online clothing rental services are helpful for people who want to wear new costumes for special events like weddings, theme parties, corporate events, photo shoots, and movie shoots but due to limited funds are not able to afford such products.For those with limited funds who cannot buy clothing from their preferred brands, rental services are an affordable alternative.



Additionally, renting products would be seen as a more environmentally friendly way to consume clothing today, as businesses are making sustainability a key component of their marketing strategies.Renting clothing would be better for the environment and natural resources because it would cut down on toxic emissions and other pollutants released into the environment due to personal ownership.



By incorporating garment rental into their business and sustainability strategies, clothing manufacturers could raise their social manufacturing standards.

Cost Effectiveness Propels the Market Growth

It is expected that fashion-conscious people who lack the money to buy the clothes they choose will utilize all the resources at their disposal.Renting a product is always more affordable, especially in this industry where fashion trends change frequently, and customers don’t like to wear the same thing over and over.



Customers prefer renting clothing; as a result, to stay in style.

Increasing Availability of Products On Online Platforms Fuels the Market Growth

Many people regularly buy clothing online because it’s convenient, easy to research, and there are tools to compare prices, which outweigh the effort needed to go to a physical brick-and-mortar store.The consumer is expected to buy and rent clothing with less financial outlay and long-term use due to the availability of online rental platforms.



The market’s expansion and growth are greatly influenced by social networking sites like Facebook and Instagram as well as online communities because they spread information about established businesses and newcomers in the online clothing rental market.For Instance, Rent the Runway, a US-based online clothing rental company, is an e-commerce platform allowing users to buy designer apparel and accessories for rent.



Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Fleiss founded it. The company provides customers with various designer dresses, tops, sweaters, outerwear, pants, skirts, gowns, jumpsuits, activewear, maternity, etc., on their e-commerce platforms.

Technological Advancements Drive the Market Growth

The online clothing rental market is changing as a result of technological advancements.Online clothing retailers have synchronized all their operations and business processes due to technological advancement.



For instance, H&M, a Swedish-based multinational clothing company, launched the blockchain-based clothes rental service with scannable IoT labels in 2021.Customers can choose dresses for immediate rental by scanning IoT-connected stickers with their smartphones at the H&M store.



Customers can use this service by enrolling in Spin and making daily hire payments of up to USD11. Reselling or renting alongside innovation in materials is helping create sustainable consumption patterns.

Market Segmentation

The global online clothing rental market is segmented based on product type, User Orientation, business model, end-user, region, and competitive landscape. Based on product type, the market is fragmented into Knitwear, Trousers and Jeans, Jumpsuits, Suits and Blazers, Coats and Jackets, and Others (Skirts and Shorts, Ethnic Wear, etc.). Based on User Orientation, the market is segmented into Men, Women, and Kids. Based on the business model, the market is segmented into Standalone Model Vs. Subscription Model. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C).

Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc., Glam Corner Pty Ltd, UNION STATION KANSAS CITY, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., CaaStle, Inc., Le Tote, Inc., Style Lend, Share Wardrobe, Dress & Go Company, Chic by Choice Company are the major market players in the global online clothing rental market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global online clothing rental market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Online Clothing Rental Market, By Product Type:

o Knitwear

o Trousers and Jeans

o Jumpsuits

o Suits and Blazers

o Coats and Jackets

o Others

• Online Clothing Rental Market, By User Orientation:

o Men

o Women

o Kids

• Online Clothing Rental Market, By Business Model:

o Standalone Model

o Subscription Model

• Online Clothing Rental Market, By End-User:

o Business-to-Business (B2B)

o Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

o Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)



• Online Clothing Rental Market, By Region:

• North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy Spain

• Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

• Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

• South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global online clothing rental market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

