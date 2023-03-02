Harness Investment Management to Offer a Suite of Active-Passive Solutions Consisting of Vanguard’s Low-Cost Funds to Canadian Investors

TORONTO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harness Investment Management (“Harness”), an investment counselling arm of leading Canadian Financial Services innovator Purpose Unlimited, is pleased to offer a new suite of active-passive solutions consisting of Vanguard’s low-cost ETFs and mutual funds to Canadian investors for the first time.

These active and passive model portfolios will leverage the resources of Vanguard’s global investment teams in North America, Europe and Australia. The combination of Vanguard’s low-cost actively managed funds paired with their index-based ETFs creates a blend of globally diversified investment solutions backed by a robust group of disciplined investment management teams.



“At Harness, we believe that every investor should have access to high-quality investment portfolios – including those managed by a global money manager like Vanguard,” says Oliver Yoon, COO of Harness. “With this launch, Harness clients will be the first in Canada to receive these long-awaited portfolio solutions. Ensuring clients have access to superior offerings is a core part of what we do at Harness, and one of the many reasons we continue to be a top destination for financial advisors looking to partner with a leading investment manager.”



With Vanguard’s active and passive funds, Canadian investors will get access to ten sub-advisor teams from five institutional money managers at over 30 percent below the average cost of active mutual funds in Canada.



“Vanguard is world-renowned for its suite of passive ETF products, but perhaps less known is that we are also one of the world’s largest active managers, with over US$1.5 Trillion in assets under management,” says Roger Aliaga-Diaz, Global Head of Portfolio Construction at Vanguard. “Vanguard’s core purpose that underpins all of our investment products is to take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success.”



This new offering is the latest way Harness is providing Canadians with a way to invest in previously difficult-to-access solutions from leading fund managers. With a mission to go above and beyond, Harness offers comprehensive, curated investment solutions designed to address an array of client circumstances in a holistic, outcome-oriented way.



“In the U.S., the depth of Vanguard's expertise in multi-asset solutions is impressive. Given this momentum, we are pleased to offer this active and passive lineup to Canadian investors,” added Yoon.



About Harness Investment Management

Harness is a modern portfolio management firm providing investors access to institutional-level investment management. Harness serves its clients by partnering with leading financial advisory firms across Canada that specialize in financial and tax planning services. Harness clients benefit from personalized investment plans that are integrated and working together with their financial plan so they can be more confident that they may achieve their goals. Harness is a subsidiary of Purpose Advisor Solutions which is a part of Purpose Unlimited, a Canadian financial services and technology firm recognized globally for its innovative approach. Harness Investment Management is registered as a Portfolio Manager & Exempt Market Dealer across Canada.



