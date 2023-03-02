GURU Organic Energy to Report First Quarter 2023 Results and to Host Virtual Annual Meeting

English French

MONTREAL, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, will report its financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2023, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, before markets open.



Management will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a Q&A period open exclusively to financial analysts who are invited to participate by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis and are encouraged to do so via live audio webcast, which will be available on GURU's website.

First quarter 2023 conference call details:

Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kdomihkn

Via telephone: 1-833-630-1956 (toll free) or 1-412-317-1837 for international dial-in

A webcast replay will be available on GURU’s website until March 16, 2024.

GURU's annual and special meeting of shareholders will also be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The meeting will be held virtually only. Shareholders are invited to consult the 2023 management information circular and other proxy-related materials, available on GURU’s website at https://investors.guruenergy.com/en/ir-corner and on SEDAR under the Company's profile. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting.

Virtual annual and special meeting details:

Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Via webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1443 and password: guru2023 (case sensitive)

(case sensitive) Shareholders are encouraged to log in at least 15 minutes before the start time of the meeting.



About GURU Products

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

