Contactless Biometrics Technology Market to Grow at CAGR of 19.35% through 2032 - Rising Adoption of e-passports to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the contactless biometrics technology market will grow to USD 13.45 billion in 2022 and reach USD 78.86 billion by 2032. In just eight years, the rising demand for a high level of security in the commercial, private, and public sectors is helping to stimulate market growth. Further, the rising use of mobile biometrics in e-commerce and online gaming, the increasing adoption of biometrics features in smartphones, and the rising demand for biometric technology-based surveillance and security solutions are also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Contactless Biometrics Technology Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the contactless biometrics technology market. Key factors favoring the growth of the contactless biometrics technology market in North America include the high adoption of touchless biometrics systems for government and military applications, coupled with the rising digital identity security concerns that are helping stimulate market growth. Further, the increasing government initiatives for biometrics technology, along with the rising prevalence of terrorist & criminal activities, are expected to drive market growth in this region.



The iris segment is expected to augment the contactless biometrics technology market during the forecast period.



The iris segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of iris biometrics systems within institutions to process payroll & compute other benefits such as disability, health, and vacation. Additionally, the growing adoption of iris technology by local & state agencies for border security is also helping to boost the segment's market growth. Further, by 2032, the fingerprint segment will likely dominate the market due to the growing execution of biometric authentication in government offices. However, surging developments in touchless fingerprint technologies are also helping to boost the segment's market growth.



The software segment market size 5.68 billion in 2022



The software segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of technologies across various industries and business sectors. Further, by 2032, the hardware segment will likely dominate the market due to the rising demand for mobile biometrics devices. Moreover, the advantages associated with biometrics hardware, such as accurate identification, reliability, high performance, accountability, and high security & assurance, propel the segment's market growth.



The government segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 22.31% in 2032.



The government segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to the increasing adoption of contactless biometrics technology by several governments worldwide to reduce and control criminal activities across the nation. Further, by 2032, the transport & logistics segment will likely dominate the market due to the significant growth in the online retail sector. However, the rapid technological advancements and AI-powered face & iris identification systems that permit hospital facilities to track patients without utilizing physical tracking devices are also helping to boost the healthcare & life sciences segment's market growth.



Report Scope

Advancement in Market



For example, in April 2020, Fujitsu Frontech Company acquired Fulcrum Biometrics, biometric software, hardware, and solutions provider based in Texas. The companies aimed to become the industry's leading provider of biometric authentication & access management solutions.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The ever-increasing adoption of facial recognition technology:



Facial recognition technology is a type of image recognition technology that has gained broad acceptance over the years. This technology leverages a connected or digital camera to detect faces in the captured images and then quantify the attributes of the image to match the templates stored in the database. Further, the increasing need for a high level of security in the public & private sectors, increased fraudulent activities and identity theft over the last decade, and raised digitization initiatives are also helping to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



Restraint: The lack of intelligence expertise:



The substantial costs associated with biometric systems, misconceptions, and lack of knowledge about biometric systems are restraining the market growth. Moreover, a lack of intelligence, expertise and skills hinders market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing data theft and cyber-security cases are anticipated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.



Opportunity: The high implementation rates of biometrics in the healthcare sector:



The increasing security concerns and government initiatives supporting contactless biometric systems are driving the market growth. Further, the rising demand for a hygienic, secure, and convenient authentication system, coupled with favorable government initiatives, is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high implementation of touchless biometrics systems for government & military applications is also helping to boost the market growth. Also, the increased usage of mobile devices, growing user numbers & government data protection measures, and the ever-increasing need for effective fraud detection & prevention solutions in the healthcare sector are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the contactless biometrics technology market are:



• Fujitsu Limited

• 3M

• Aware Inc.

• Touchless Biometric Systems AG

• Fingerprint Cards AB

• NEC Corporation

• HID Global

• Neurotechnology

• nViaSoft

• IDEMIA

• Privaris

• Griaule Biometrics

• Lumidigm Inc.

• Siemens AG

• RCG Holdings Limited

• Thales SA

• Assa Abloy AB

• M2SYS Technology

• Gemalto N.V.



Key Segments cover in the Market:



By Application:



• Fingerprint

• Hand Geometry

• Voice

• Iris

• Face

• Others



By Component:



• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By End-User:



• Transport & Logistics

• Government

• Defense & Security

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Consumer Electronics

• Banking & Finance

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



