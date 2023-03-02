New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Molnupiravir Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425913/?utm_source=GNW

The high prevalence of the disease coupled with the viral variant complicates the conditions of the patients and thus leading to severe conditions of the infection and causing death for the population, driving the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the upcoming five years.



Furthermore, increasing research and development activities by various pharmaceutical & biotechnology players for the development of potential antiviral drugs is anticipated to foster market growth.

Molnupiravir is an orally bioavailable form of a potent ribonucleoside analog that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV2, the causative agent of COVID-19.In simpler terms, the pharmaceutical product Molnupiravir is an orally administered drug that has higher potency as compared to other antiviral drugs against COVID-19.



The drug has the chemical composition of mRNA that can act against the viral, and COVID infection-causing virus’ RNA. This RNA sequence has an effect against the new SARS-CoV2 too is thus used for controlling the effects of COVID-19.

Rising Instances of COVID-19 Drives Market Growth

Growing instances of COVID-19-positive cases are a major factor driving the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the upcoming five years.Although through effective vaccinations and the use of precautionary steps, the rapid growth in the cases has been controlled.



Although, growing variants of the virus and its evolving effect on the human body affect lives, and thus the demand for efficient pharmaceuticals such as Molnupiravir increases thereby supporting the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the next five years.

As of 24th May 2022, there are already 528.37 million CVID-19 cases around the world, out of which 85.11 million cases belong to the United States itself. With the viral infection affecting such a large population in the country, the United States government had hastily authorized the administration of Molnupiravir to patients suffering from the mild symptoms of COVID-19. The orally administered capsules had certain concerns and side effects in their early phase-outs. Soon followed by the affordability of the drug as compared to other available treatment drugs, the industry for the drug expanded and with Clinical Phase III human trials already approved, the drug is expected to substantially grow in the forecast years.

Investments & Advancement Wheel In Further Market Growth

Rising investment in the pharmaceutical industry and growing expenses from the consumers toward effective drug development and overcoming the disease drives the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the upcoming five years.Consumers are eager to adapt to more advanced, highly effective, and efficient drugs.



If these drugs are affordable and are available in the local pharmaceutical markets, the distribution channel efficiency further fuels the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the next five years.

In 2021, more than 3 million courses of Molnupiravir were supplied to the U.S. government within approximately 7 weeks of receiving emergency use authorization from the U.S. food and drug administration. The demands for drugs are high in the North American region looking at the growing instances of the cases in the country. Further evolutions in other pharmaceuticals and advancements in the innovative COVID-19 restricting drugs may create restraint on the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global Molnupiravir market segmentation is based on application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on application, the market is fragmented into influenza, Ebola, COVID-19, and others.



By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among the Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Company Profile

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Everest Organics Limited, Optimus Drugs Pvt Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Limited, Mylan N.V., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Hetero Drugs Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global Molnupiravir market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Molnupiravir market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Molnupiravir Market, By Type:

o Influenza

o Ebola

o COVID-19

o Others

• Molnupiravir Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Molnupiravir Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Philippines

Indonesia

Malaysia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kenya



