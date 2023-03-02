Teardown Analysis of Ericsson's 5G NR Massive MIMO 32T32R Antenna Radio Unit - 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Ericsson AIR 3219 B41K system. This product is a 5G NR massive MIMO 32T32R antenna radio unit and supports the RU functions of a 5G NR gNodeB.
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- Heat Fins
- IC Heat Sinks
- Antenna Radome/Array/RF Distribution
- High-Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, )
- Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
- Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors
Total Pages: 159
Total Exhibits: 167
Total Tables: 36
Important note: there is no component pricing contained within the report.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Active/Passive Component Summary
- Important Note
Chapter 1: Ericsson MPAAU
- Overview of Active Antenna Unit
- Product Specifications
Chapter 2: Mechanical Analysis
- Antenna Radome
- Interface Panel Connectors
- Main Chassis
- Heat Transfer Fins
- Radio Transceiver RF Shield
Chapter 3: DFE ASIC Vapor Chamber
Chapter 4: RF Transceiver Subsystem
- Top Side Active Component Analysis (Areas A, B, and C)
- Top Side Passive Component Analysis (Areas A, B, and C)
- Bottom Side Active Component Analysis (Areas D, E, and F)
- Bottom Side Passive Component Analysis (Areas D, E, and F)
Chapter 5: RF Filter Analysis
Chapter 6: Antenna Array Subsystem
- Antenna Subarrays
- Phase Shifter Subsystem
- RF Distribution/Phase Shifter Circuit PCB
Chapter 7: Antenna XPOL Element
Appendix A Component Analysis
Appendix B Component Type By System Unit
Appendix C Active Components By Supplier
Appendix D Passive Components By Supplier
