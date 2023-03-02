Teardown Analysis of Ericsson's 5G NR Massive MIMO 32T32R Antenna Radio Unit - 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Ericsson AIR 3219 B41K system. This product is a 5G NR massive MIMO 32T32R antenna radio unit and supports the RU functions of a 5G NR gNodeB.

Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High Level Mechanical Analysis Heat Sink Heat Fins IC Heat Sinks Antenna Radome/Array/RF Distribution

High-Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High Level Bill of Materials Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, ) Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors) Complete Part Number/Marking Component Manufacturer Identification Function Component Description Package Type

Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Total Pages: 159

Total Exhibits: 167

Total Tables: 36

Important note: there is no component pricing contained within the report.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Active/Passive Component Summary

Important Note

Chapter 1: Ericsson MPAAU

Overview of Active Antenna Unit

Product Specifications

Chapter 2: Mechanical Analysis

Antenna Radome

Interface Panel Connectors

Main Chassis

Heat Transfer Fins

Radio Transceiver RF Shield

Chapter 3: DFE ASIC Vapor Chamber

Chapter 4: RF Transceiver Subsystem

Top Side Active Component Analysis (Areas A, B, and C)

Top Side Passive Component Analysis (Areas A, B, and C)

Bottom Side Active Component Analysis (Areas D, E, and F)

Bottom Side Passive Component Analysis (Areas D, E, and F)

Chapter 5: RF Filter Analysis

Chapter 6: Antenna Array Subsystem

Antenna Subarrays

Phase Shifter Subsystem

RF Distribution/Phase Shifter Circuit PCB

Chapter 7: Antenna XPOL Element

Appendix A Component Analysis

Appendix B Component Type By System Unit

Appendix C Active Components By Supplier

Appendix D Passive Components By Supplier

