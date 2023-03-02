Dark Store Market to Grow at CAGR of 37.80% through 2032 - Business Model, E-commerce Marketplaces, Top Players, Expansion Challenge & Forecast by The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainy Insights estimates that the dark store market will grow from USD 11 billion in 2022 and reach USD 271.5 billion by 2032. One dark store may occasionally be used to help the retail fulfilment of many stores in each geographic location. Dark retailers can handle multiple orders, and these warehouses are customer-free areas where pickers can fast access aisles without dodge shoppers and their carts.



Key Insight of Dark Store Market



North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the dark store market. The growth of the dark store market is due to the advanced use of platforms for supermarket delivery directly to consumers' homes.When Tesco, the biggest grocery company in the United Kingdom, launched its first consumer-free stores in Surrey, Kent, and Croydon in 2009, the term dark shop first came into use. Tesco was shipping around 475,000 online orders each week from its 4,000 retail outlets at the time.



The groceries segment accounted for the largest market share of 38% and market revenue of 4.18 billion in 2022.



The category segment is divided into meat, dairy, and groceries. The groceries segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 38% and a market revenue of 4.18 billion in 2022. Online grocery shopping is growing at a fast pace. In the United States alone, online grocery shopping earned nearly USD 90 billion in sales in 2020, an increase of more than USD 35 billion. Many grocery retailers are now trying to fulfil the high demand for online delivery. They are expanding their omnichannel capabilities for online ordering and refining their storage and distribution processes.



The adults segment accounted for the largest market share of 37% and market revenue of 4.07 billion in 2022.



The age group segment is divided into elderly, children, and adults. The adults segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 37% and a market revenue of 4.07 billion in 2022.



The curbside pickup segment accounted for the largest market share of 40% and market revenue of 4.4 billion in 2022.



The distribution channel segment is divided into in-store pickup, curbside pickup, and home delivery. The curbside pickup segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 40% and a market revenue of 4.4 billion in 2022. During social distancing, store owners have had to find new ways to maintain business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many have turned to store or curbside pickup to offer their buyers a safe option when collecting their orders. For most, this is a new way of operating, and some retailers weren’t even set up for online orders before Covid forced people into lockdown.



Report Scope



Advancement in market



In December 2020: Uber Technology, Inc. acquired Postmates, Inc. to enhance the delivery of food, necessities, other commodities, and groceries.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Enhanced SKU Control



Grocery stores primarily benefited from the dark store idea, and its popularity resulted in the term dark supermarket. One of the reasons is that dark stores can enhance SKU (stock-keeping unit) management by concentrating on storage and click-and-collect capabilities. There are almost as many grocery SKUs as consumers, so this is a great success for those retailers.



Restraints: The stock fulfilment window challenge



Online grocery shoppers don’t plan stock for more than a few days. Orders are sent not so much in advance as in trouble. And delivery is due the next day, if not the next day, which adds to the load.



Opportunities: Improved warehouse efficiency



One dark store may occasionally be used to help the retail fulfilment of many stores in each geographic location. Dark retailers can handle multiple orders, and these warehouses are customer-free areas where pickers can fast access aisles without dodge shoppers and their carts. But only if the proper hardware is in place. Though dark stores can quickly provide customers with more distribution options, utilizing dark stores without the appropriate technologies to automate fulfilment tasks can be challenging.



Some of the major players operating in the dark store market are:



• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Auchan

• Dunzo Daily

• Flipkart

• Instacart

• Ola Foods

• Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd.

• Swiggy

• Target Brands, Inc

• Uber

• Walmart, Inc.

• Wolt

• Grab



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Category:



• Meat

• Dairy

• Groceries



By Age Group:



• Elderly

• Children

• Adults



By Distribution Channel:



• In-Store Pickup

• Curbside Pickup

• Home Delivery



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



