Medical Transport Box Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

Global medical transport box market may register impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to rapidly increasing cases of organ failure and thus replacement surgeries.Increasing demand for the instant availability of organs for organ transplant procedures carried out globally is further driving the growth of the global medical transport box market in the upcoming five years.



Additionally, increasing investments in healthcare and patient care services coupled with growing demands for highly efficient patient care further facilitate the growth of the global medical transport box market in the next five years.The demand for medical transport boxes is also rising due to rising awareness and concerns regarding safe transplantation and transportation of the organs in case the demand for organ replacement is urgent and transportation may take a prolonged time.



Growing research and technological advancement are also responsible for the futuristic growth of the global medical transport box market in the future five years.

Increasing Instances of Organ Transplant Drives Market Growth

A surge in the instances of organ transplants majorly drives the growth of the global medical transport box market in the upcoming five years.Organ transplant surgeries are increasing in recent years due to various factors like the increasing number of road accident cases, that damage the organs like liver, kidneys, etc.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, and renal failures, that require transplants of the heart or kidneys to provide better functioning to the human organ system, also supports the growth of the global medical transport box market in the next five years.

In the year 2020, there were 129,681 organ transplant surgeries conducted all around the globe.In the United States alone, the total number of organ transplant surgeries was 34,766.



The maximum number of organ transplantation surgery was conducted for kidney transplants since the instances of renal failure is rapidly increasing in recent years. Other than kidneys, the liver, and heart follow a close second and third highest organ transplants conducted around the globe.

Advanced Technology & Investments In Industry Supports Market Growth

Growing investments in the healthcare industry and surging demand for better healthcare and patient care demands to aid the growth of the global medical transport box market in the next five years. Technological advancements like high shock resistance, prolonged cold life for lengthy temperature-control transports, eco-friendly insulation for optimum protection against temperature excursions, optional temperature data logger for full traceability, etc. are majorly responsible for the market growth in future years.

The containers are advanced to contain the organ for a longer period, keep the organ from decomposing, or being unfit for transplant, monitor the temperature within the container, etc.Also, innovative developments like strapped carriers, certifications for all modes of transport (road, air, sea, rail), easier cleaning, and disinfection & sanitization properties influence the preference toward the product, thereby substantiating the growth of the global medical transport box market in the forecast years through 2027F.



Although increasing advancement in cell therapies and organ development through stem cell therapies may restrain the growth of the market in the far future.

Market Segmentation

The global medical transport box market segmentation is based on type, product, capacity, material type, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is further segmented into blood transport boxes, vaccine transport boxes, organ transport boxes, and others.



By product, the market is differentiated between passive cooling transport boxes and active cooling transport boxes.Based on capacity, the market is fragmented into up to 2L, 3L-10L, and above 10L.



By material type, the market is discussed among polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, polystyrene, and others.Based on end users, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, blood banks, and others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among the Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Company Profile

B Medical Systems S.a.r.l, Nilkamal Material Handling, Terumo BCT, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Greiner Bio-One GmbH, Camry International Limited LLC, AOV International LLP, Heathrow Scientific, LLC, Sarstedt, Inc., BITO-Lagertechnik Bittmann GmbH, TransMedics, Inc., XVIVO Perfusion AB, Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Organix Limited, are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global medical transport box market.

Attribute Details

Base Year 2021

Historical Data 2017 – 2020

Estimated Year 2022

Forecast Period 2023 – 2027

Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, and CAGR for 2017-2021 and 2022-2027

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered • Type

• Product

• Capacity

• Material Type

• End User

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America; Middle East & Africa

Country scope United States, Mexico, Canada, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, South Africa, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Key companies profiled B Medical Systems S.a.r.l, Nilkamal Material Handling, Terumo BCT, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Greiner Bio-One GmbH, Camry International Limited LLC, AOV International LLP, Heathrow Scientific, LLC, Sarstedt, Inc., BITO-Lagertechnik Bittmann GmbH, TransMedics, Inc., XVIVO Perfusion AB, Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Organix Limited

Customization scope 10% free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Pricing and purchase options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email (We can also provide the editable version of the report in PPT/Word format on special request)



Report Scope:



In this report, global medical transport box market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Medical Transport Box Market, By Type:

o Blood Transport Boxes

o Vaccine Transport Boxes

o Organ Transport Boxes

o Others

• Medical Transport Box Market, By Product:

o Passive Cooling Transport Box

o Active Cooling Transport Box

• Medical Transport Box Market, By Capacity:

o Up to 2L

o 3L-10L

o Above 10L

• Medical Transport Box Market, By Material Type:

o Polyethylene

o High-Density Polyethylene

o Polystyrene

o Others

• Medical Transport Box Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Blood Banks

o Others

• Medical Transport Box Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global medical transport box market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

