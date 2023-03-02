New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostic Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425911/?utm_source=GNW
The global head and neck cancer diagnostic market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The increasing geriatric population who are more prone to numerous chronic diseases such as cancer is driving the growth of the global head and neck cancer diagnostic market.
Inflating disposable income leads to increased healthcare expenditure by the people.Furthermore, the escalating demand for diagnostic imaging, advancing treatment modes, and the incorporation of novel technologies in diagnostics equipment by the market players are expected to stimulate market growth.
Also, the increased adoption of sedentary lifestyles and modifications in dietary habits is giving rise to several incidences among consumers, which further contributes to the global head and neck cancer diagnostics market growth. The growing need for targeted therapies and the awareness among the people regarding the availability and effectiveness of several oncological treatment procedures are expected to influence the global head and neck cancer diagnostic market growth in the forecast period.
Increasing Incidences of Cancer Propels the Market Growth
Cancer refers to the uncontrolled and abnormal growth of cells that form a mass known as a tumor that can be cancerous or benign.The adoption of sedentary lifestyles, especially among the working population, leads to various chronic illnesses, including cancer.
The growing old age population who are more prone to any chronic diseases as their immune system gets weak further supports the growth of the global head and neck cancer diagnostics market.As per a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, head and neck cancer is considered the sixth-most common cancer globally.
Regular consumption of tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption also increases the risk of head and neck cancer in consumers.
Rise In Demand for Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Fuels the Market Growth
Diagnostic imaging refers to the technique and procedure of creating visual representations of the interior of a body for medical intervention, visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues, and clinical analysis of any organ.Head and neck cancer refers to the group of cancers that generally begins in the squamous cells that line the mouth, nose, neck, and throat.
To detect the accurate location of these kinds of cancer and determine if it has spread, head MRI, CT of the sinuses, head CT, clinical analysis and panoramic dental x-ray, dental cone beam CT, PET/CT, or chest imaging are a few of the common diagnostic procedures which are performed upon the patients.
Elevating Need for Effective Targeted Treatment Boosts the Market Growth
Treatment for head and neck cancer is a challenging task for many oncologists.Treatment availability and choice depend upon the location of cancer and vary from patient to patient.
Due to the facial structure’s complexity, the surgical treatments for head and neck cancers become complex, with surgery being the preferred mode of treatment mode among healthcare professionals.Onco-surgeon prefers surgical therapy in combination with radiation therapy for head and neck cancer treatment.
For better results after surgery, accurate diagnosis plays a significant role in analyzing the cancer severity. The introduction of targeted molecular therapy, including gene therapy, antibody-drug conjugates, and monoclonal antibodies, offers a potential avenue for the global head and neck cancer diagnostics market.
Market Segmentation
The global head and neck cancer diagnostics market is segmented into type, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the type, the market is divided into diagnostic imaging, biopsy, endoscopy, and dental diagnostics.
Diagnostic imaging is further divided into PET/CT, MRI, X-Ray, and others and biopsy is divided into incisional biopsy, fine needle aspiration biopsy, and HPV testing.Similarly, endoscopy is divided into pharyngoscopy, laryngoscopy, and pan endoscopy, and dental diagnostics is divided into brush biopsy, fluorescence visualization, acetic acid rinse method, and toluidine blue dye-based met.
Based on the end user, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among the North American region, the Asia-Pacific region, the European region, the South American region, and the Middle East & African region.
Market Players
Addent Inc, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Medical System Corporation, Carestream Healthcare Inc., Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Varian Medical Systems, Inc. are the key market players leading the growth of the global head and neck cancer diagnostics market.
Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostic Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027
